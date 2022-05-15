Former Australian cricket star Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Andrew Symonds, the Australian cricket all-rounder who has died in a car crash, was one of the sport's sharpest ground fielders.

Police released a statement saying they were investigating a single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometres from Townsville, last night.

Hamish Blair/Getty Images Former Australian cricket player Andrew Symonds has died.

Police and cricket sources confirmed the former international cricketer had died. He was 46.

Speaking in Townsville, Patrol Inspector Gavin Oates said the cause of the crash was still being investigated but at this stage there was nothing to suggest alcohol was a factor in the crash. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

“The accident was actually heard by people nearby, they were the first people on scene and alerted emergency services,” he said.

Oates said he believed Symonds was out of the vehicle, or had been ejected during the crash, and was being treated beside the car by paramedics when police arrived.

He said officers first on the scene were not aware it was Symonds, and worked to identify him later.

“When police arrived on scene, paramedics were providing treatment and he passed away shortly after that,” he said.

“There were animals in the back of the vehicle ... I believe a family member or friend has taken care of them. As with any of these of incidents we attend, it’s always confronting for the police who attend and traumatic for the family.”

The death of Symonds continues a devastating year for Australian cricket following the recent passing of legends Rod Marsh and Shane Warne from heart attacks.

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor said it was “another tragic day for cricket”.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Andrew Symonds’ career coincided with the rise of twenty20 cricket, playing 14 times for Australia for a phenomenal strike rate of 169.

“Unfortunately I’ve been here too often, this year, under these circumstances. I can’t quite believe it, to be honest,” Taylor told Wide World of Sports. “Another tragic day for cricket.”

He said Symonds had been an adventurer off the field.

“He was an entertainer with the bat when it came to cricket and as you say he was an imposing guy, he was a big lad. He was, I believe, a very good rugby league player as a young kid as well ... hit the ball a long way and just wanted to entertain.

“He was in a way a little bit of an old-fashioned cricketer. Would not have been out of place playing in probably the ’70s or ’80s.

“That hundred he got at the MCG was probably his defining moment ... he was out there with his mate Matty Hayden. I remember he jumped up, leapt in the air when he hit I think a four or a six back over the bowler’s head, and he jumped up on ‘Haydos’ and I think he nearly squashed Haydos’ nose ...

Hamish Blair Andrew Symonds poses for a photo outside a hotel in Christchurch during Australia's tour of New Zealand in 2005.

“That was a great moment, not just for Symmo, but for cricket, that you could see that the passion and the friendship were there. And to score your first hundred, because he wasn’t really considered a Test cricketer. Everyone sort of had him earmarked as a white-ball player, but he wanted to prove to the world he could play Test cricket, and he did that day at the MCG.”

Shocked teammates expressed their sorrow online, with Adam Gilchrist tweeting: “This really hurts”.

Cricket Australia chair Lachlan Henderson said Australian cricket had lost “another of its very best”.

“Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history,” he said.

“He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends.

“On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew’s family, teammates, and friends.”

CA CEO Nick Hockley said the organisation’s thoughts were with Symonds’ friends and family.

“He will be sadly missed by the Australian cricket community and particularly his very close friends at the Queensland Bulls where he was a popular and much-admired teammate and friend.”

Born in Birmingham and with a Caribbean background, Symonds could have played for England. He was raised by adoptive parents Ken and Barbara Symonds, who moved to Queensland shortly after his adoption.

One of the most athletic and attacking cricketers ever to play for Australia during a relatively short and sometimes troubled career, Symonds has world-class statistics as an allrounder.

He played 26 tests between 2004 and 2008, scoring 1462 runs at an average of 41 with two centuries. He also claimed 24 wickets at an average of 37 with his lively medium pace and off breakers.

Symonds excelled in white ball cricket, playing 198 one-day internationals for 5088 runs at 40 with six hundreds at a strike rate of 92 and claiming 133 wickets.

Former teammate Jason Gillespie posted: “Horrendous news to wake up to. Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.”

Former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akthar also expressed his sympathies.

“Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family.”

His career coincided with the rise of twenty20 cricket, playing 14 times for Australia for a phenomenal strike rate of 169.

Symonds was an unfulfilled talent during the first five years of his one-day career, which began in 1998, with his batting average dipping below 24 in his first 53 games.

Strongly supported by then captain Ricky Ponting, Symonds was the last man chosen in Australia’s 15-man World Cup squad.

He only played the opening match against Pakistan because Australia’s squad had been hit by injuries and suspension.

With Australia struggling at 86-4 Symonds blazed an 143 out from 125 balls with 18 fours and two sixes to set up victory.

He became of the most important members of the one-day side what went on to win successive World Cups.