Black Caps hit by Covid-19 cases ahead of first match of England cricket tour

Henry Nicholls is among three members of the New Zealand tour squad to test positive.

Three members of the Black Caps tour party – including frontline batsman Henry Nicholls – have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their first warmup cricket match in England on Friday.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed Nicholls, bowler Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen were in isolation as they prepared for day one of their four-day warmup match against Sussex at Hove.

The trio began five days of hotel room isolation after producing positive Rapid Antigen Tests on Friday evening (NZT).

The remainder of the tour party returned negative tests and will continue to be monitored and tested as required.

NZC said the four-day warmup match would go ahead as planned. It was scheduled to start at 10pm NZT, but rain in Hove saw the first session washed out without a ball bowled.

Nicholls – New Zealand’s regular test No 5 – was already a doubtful starter for the first test at Lord’s starting on June 2, due to a calf strain.

New Zealand, who are without frontliners like Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Devon Conway due to Indian Premier League commitments, are also scheduled to play a First-Class Counties Selection XI starting next Thursday at Chelmsford.

Pankaj Nangia/Sportzpics via Photosport Kane Williamson captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in this year’s IPL, and has returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child before heading to England.

Williamson, who has returned from India to New Zealand for the birth of his second child, is expected to arrive in time for that match, their final leadup to the first test.

The Black Caps named an extended 20-strong squad for the England tour, which will be trimmed down to 15 before the first of three tests.

New Zealand squad for England tour: Kane Williamson (c), Will Young, Tom Latham, Hamish Rutherford, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Cam Fletcher, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Trent Boult.