Four half-centuries as Black Caps rack up 342-3 in England tour-opening run plunder

Tom Latham topscored for New Zealand on day one at Hove (file photo).

At the County Ground, Hove (day two of four): New Zealand 342-3 (Tom Latham 65 retired, Will Young 55 retired, Michael Bracewell 51 retired, Tom Blundell 51 retired) v Sussex.

Despite Covid-19 cases in their ranks, and the absence of their stars at the Indian Premier League, New Zealand’s batsmen dominated as their cricket tour of England finally got under way at Hove on Saturday.

After day one was washed out by rain, the Black Caps made the most of some sun to complete a valuable day of batting with four half-centuries in their total of 342-3.

BLACK CAPS Black Caps batter Henry Nicholls has injured his calf ahead of the three-test tour of England.

Captain Tom Latham led the way with 65 before he was retired, as were the other three half-centurions Will Young (55), Michael Bracewell (51) and Tom Blundell (51).

All players and staff in the squad tested negative to Covid on Saturday, after Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen returned positive tests on Friday and went into five days of hotel isolation. Nicholls was already battling a calf injury which has him racing to be fit for the first test.

Latham and Young’s opening stand was unbroken against a home attack including seamer Ollie Robinson who played them in last year’s test series. Robinson – who is not in the England test squad – ended with 0-42 off 18 overs.

By lunch, Latham and Young had reached 105-0. The Black Caps’ first wicket didn’t fall until 177 when Hamish Rutherford fell for 31, and the day ended with Kyle Jamieson (26 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (21 not out) both unbeaten.

New Zealand’s bowling attack of Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy and Ajaz Patel will get their chance against the home batsmen some time on Sunday in the four-day match which has first-class status.

The touring side are missing five of their test squad at the IPL: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell. Williamson has returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child and is expected to arrive in time for their second tour match starting on Thursday.

The three-test series against England starts at Lord’s on June 2.