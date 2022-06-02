Live: Black Caps vs England - first test at Lord's, day one

21:30, Jun 02 2022

Join us for live coverage as this much-anticipated three-test series gets under way at Lord’s.

Matthew Potts of England celebrates the wicket of Tom Blundell of New Zealand during day one of the first test at Lord's.
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Matthew Potts of England celebrates the wicket of Tom Blundell of New Zealand during day one of the first test at Lord's.