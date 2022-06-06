Tim Seifert's rapid century for Sussex in vain in Twenty20 competition

NZ's Tim Seifert slammed a century in 55 balls but it wasn't enough to get his Sussex side home.

Opening in the Vitality Blast game against Hampshire in Southampton at the weekend, Seifert slammed five sixes and nine fours in an unbeaten 100.

But his efforts were in vain in Sussex’s run chase after opposition openers James Vince (65) and Ben McDermott (60) set a new club record with a first-wicket partnership of 124 which helped Hampshire make 199 for six in their 20 overs.

Tim Seifert, in action for the Northern Brave, made a rapid unbeaten century for Sussex.

Seifert struck three consecutive sixes in the final over to bring up his ton but Sussex were out of winning contention at that stage, ending their innings at 177-6.

It was Hampshire’s first win of their campaign in the South Group after five matches, while Sussex have three wins from six games with Seifert now averaging 135 after making 35 from just 21 balls in the team’s previous victory over Middlesex in his Sussex debut.