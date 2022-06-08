How Brendon McCullum's positivity inspired England to first test win over Black Caps

The Black Caps went down by five wickets to England at Lord's in the first of three tests.

When the Black Caps closed day two of the first test at Lord’s with a 227-run lead and six wickets in hand, it would have been easy for England’s players to go to bed that night feeling the match had got away from them.

After all, this was a team shorn of confidence that had only won one of their previous 17 tests and been hammered 4-0 by Australia in the Ashes earlier this year.

But new head coach Brendon McCullum wasn’t going to allow his team to thrown in the towel, and his relentless positivity ensured the players went home believing they could still pull of an unlikely comeback.

That change in mindset had the desired effect, as England fought back from a perilous position to claim a remarkable five-wicket victory and go 1-0 up in the three-test series.

Veteran bowler James Anderson credited McCullum for the turnaround by giving his team belief that they were still very much in the game.

“We could have been 'Oh they've got a big partnership going, two guys nearing a hundred' and you could feel down about it,” the 39-year-old Anderson said of England’s predicament on the BBC’s Tailenders podcast.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images James Anderson has had a spring in his step since Brendon McCullum was named England coach.

“But when the coach sends you home by saying he's excited, you go to bed in a completely different mindset.”

Anderson revealed that McCullum talked up the quality of the home side’s bowling attack and reminded them they had a new ball due in one over’s time.

He backed England’s quicks to take the Black Caps’ last six wickets in the second innings for “less than 50”, keeping the run chase to below 300.

This prediction proved prescient, as New Zealand were skittled for just 285. England then chased down their target of 277 with relative ease thanks to Joe Root’s sublime 115 not out to secure a morale-boosting victory and get the McCullum era off to a winning start against him home country.

Anderson told the Tailenders podcast McCullum had also ensured England didnt’t feel too sorry for themselves after squandering a promising position on day one.

Having bowled out the tourists for a paltry 132, the hosts fell from 116-7 to 141 all out for a meagre nine-run first innings lead.

Steven Paston/AP Brendon McCullum has had an immediate impact on the mentality of the England test team.

“That first day when we lost wickets, in years gone by we'd be too down about that and got worried and stressed," Anderson said.

“But the message from the coach and captain was that we'd bowled brilliantly, fielded brilliantly, started great with the bat but in test cricket you do have ups and downs.

“There are times where the opposition does fight back so let's just park it and come back tomorrow and try as best we can.

“There's been a good vibe. I have enjoyed the positivity.”

McCullum, who played 101 tests for the Black Caps and captained the team in 31 tests, 62 ODIs and 28 T20s, can secure a series victory over his former side if England can repeat the trick against world test champions in the second test in Nottingham, which begins on Friday (10pm NZT).