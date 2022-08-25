Ross Taylor joins Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham in Big Bash League draft

Ross Taylor departs Seddon Park in Hamilton after playing his final innings for New Zealand in April.

Ross Taylor has joined current Black Caps Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham in the inaugural Big Bash League international draft.

Taylor, who retired from international cricket in April, has entered the draft system for Australia’s domestic Twenty20 competition, to be held on Sunday night.

Boult, who secured a release from his New Zealand Cricket contract earlier this month, was named on Monday as one of 12 ‘platinum level’ players eligible to be taken in the first round, while Neesham is also available for the competition after not being awarded a Black Caps contract for the 2022/23 season.

Sky Sport Former Black Caps skipper talks about his new book in an interview with Laura McGoldrick.

None of the NZ trio have played in the BBL – which starts in December – before, with national team commitments previously ruling them out.

Boult and Neesham were named on Thursday morning as part of the Black Caps squad to meet Australia in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series against Australia in three one-day internationals in Cairns next month.

However, Boult isn’t likely to be called upon for New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan in December and January, when the Black Caps play two tests and three ODIs. He will also play in the UAE's new International League T20 (ILT20) competition for the Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates team in early January.

Taylor, 38, played 102 T20s for New Zealand, averaging 26.15 with a strike-rate of 122.37.

Under the BBL Draft rules, only the 12 platinum (A$340,000) players are eligible to be picked in the first round, while platinum or gold ($260,000) level players can be taken in the second round, gold and silver ($175,000) players in the third round and silver and bronze ($100,000) in the fourth and final round.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images New Zealand’s Trent Boult is a ‘platinum level’ player in the BBL Draft.

Pakistan legspinner Shadab Khan is a ‘platinum level’ draft option like Boult but may be called upon by the national side for their ODI series against the Black Caps.

Big Bash regular Colin Munro, who played his last T20 for New Zealand in February 2020, is eligible for retention by his Perth Scorchers franchise while Todd Astle and Mitchell McClenaghan are the other New Zealanders in the draft.

Also among the platinum player list are South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, England’s Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings and Chris Jordan and the West Indian duo of Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, while England’s Will Smeed, who became the first century-maker in The Hundred competition earlier this month was another late draft entrant.