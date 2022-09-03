Joe Carter falls three short of double century for New Zealand A v India A

Joe Carter made 197 for New Zealand A against India A. (FILE PHOTO)

New Zealand A batter Joe Carter fell three runs short of a double century as he made a big impression in the side’s first tour match in India.

The Northern Districts player was stumped on 197 when trying to hit a boundary to reach his double ton on day two of the tourists’ opening four-day game versus India A in Bengaluru overnight (NZ time).

Batting first, NZ A were dismissed for 400 and the hosts raced to 156-1 by stumps on day two.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Joe Carter hit 26 fours and three sixes in the NZ A side’s opening tour match. (FILE PHOTO)

Carter, 29, faced 305 balls batting at No.3 and struck 26 fours and three sixes in making his highest first-class score.

READ MORE:

* England's Jonny Bairstow ruled out of Twenty20 World Cup by freak golf injury

* Black Caps rookie quick bowler Ben Sears lies in wait for Chappell-Hadlee series

* Trio return to White Ferns as squad for tour of West Indies named



NZ A’s next-best with the bat was allrounder Sean Solia with 32.

Other The New Zealand-born cricketer looked at some of the toughest moments of his career, both on and off the pitch, in the new film.

Left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra was the pick of the bowlers in India’s reply, taking the only wicket while conceding just 22 runs from 10 overs.

New Zealand A will play three four-day games and three one-day matches against India A on the tour.