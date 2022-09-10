Australia captain Aaron Finch to quit one-day cricket after playing Black Caps

Aaron Finch has revealed Sunday's ODI against the Black Caps will be his last in the format for Australia.

Aaron Finch plans to fight on into next month's Twenty20 World Cup, despite the white-ball captain announcing his retirement from one-day cricket.

Out of form and with his spot in the side in doubt, Finch confirmed Sunday's ODI against New Zealand would be his last in the format for Australia.

"Being a bit over 12 months out from the 50-over World Cup, I thought the timing was right now," Finch told reporters in Cairns.

"I could have tried to play another series - the series against England post World Cup - and that would have been a bit of a fairy tale finishing at the MCG, but I think that's never been my style to be self-indulgent in any kind of way."

Finch still intends to lead Australia's charge in the T20 format, with Cricket Australia confirming he plans to lead the country in next month's world title defence.

Whether he continues in the 20-over format after the World Cup and summer's Big Bash League, that will be a decision for another day, he said.

For now his focus remains on a T20 title defence on home soil.

"I'd like to," Finch said of whether he'd continue in T20s following the summer schedule.

"Being able to spend a little bit more time at home with Amy and Esther, watching her grow up as well is important.

"My family sacrificed a lot for me to be able to do what I've done, and what I've loved doing, so it's probably my turn to repay the favour a little bit."

SKY SPORT Kane Williamson was dismissed in ugly fashion as his side collapsed and lost the second Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ODI against Australia.

Australia's leader since 2018, Finch has played 145 matches - 54 as captain.

One of the most damaging opening batters in the world when at his best, he has made over 5000 runs in the format and averaged close to 40.

But those numbers have taken a significant hit in recent years, averaging 14.6 in 2022 while failing to pass 20 in his last seven innings.

His call to retire came after his fifth duck across all formats this year.

He debuted against Sri Lanka in 2013 with his 17 centuries fourth only to Ricky Ponting, David Warner and Mark Waugh in one-day cricket for Australia.

The right-hander played a key part in Australia's 2015 one-day World Cup success before leading the team to the semi-finals in the 2019 tournament.

Finch's decision leaves Australia searching for a new one-day captain ahead of next year's World Cup, with test skipper Pat Cummins previously indicating he does not want to lead the side.

Finch said he sees no issue with former captain Steve Smith taking the reins four years after sandpaper gate stripped him of the role.

But also said Cummins has the leadership qualities to manage both the test and ODI sides.

"Whichever way they go, which I've absolutely got no idea, it'll be for the betterment of the team no doubt," he said.