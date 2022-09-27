England captain Heather Knight says India 'lying' about Mankad warnings

England captain Heather Knight has insisted India made no attempt to warn Charlie Dean about her backing up before her controversial dismissal at Lord's, and would be "lying" to suggest otherwise.

Dean was controversially run out by Deepti Sharma at the non-striker's end during Sunday's (NZ time) one-day international, a wicket that secured a 16-run victory for the tourists.

Sharma's decision to abort her delivery stride and flick the bails while Dean left her ground was met with boos among the crowd and escalated familiar arguments on either side about the rights and wrongs of the so-called 'Mankad' dismissal.

Steven Paston/AP India's Deepti Sharma runs out England's Charlie Dean to win the third women's ODI at Lord's.

Sharma is reported to have told reporters in Kolkata that Dean, who was playing a potentially match-winning innings of 47 at the time of the incident, had been warned "repeatedly" about encroaching up the pitch.

Knight, who is currently out injured but watched the game from a box at the ground, took it upon herself to make the case.

She tweeted: "The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don't need to be given, so it hasn't made the dismissal any less legitimate.

"But if they're comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings."

Dean, who hurled her bat to the ground after being given out and had tears in her eyes as she shook the hands of the Indian team, has also had her first say on the situation.

Having jokingly feigned to flick Linsey Smith's bails at the bowler's end during the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy final at Lord's the following day, she told BBC: “I joked at breakfast about doing it just to make light of the situation.

“Obviously it wasn't the ideal finish to the international summer. I definitely didn't have any intention behind it. I think, myself, I'd never do that.

“It was a tough day (on Saturday) for sure. I think you can tell that I still haven't quite got over it."