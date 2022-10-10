Young fan released from hospital after being struck by six from Black Cap Glenn Phillips

A young cricket fan has been released from Christchurch Hospital on Monday after being struck in the face by a six from Black Caps’ batter Glenn Phillips.

Phillips capped off the Black Caps’ eight wicket T20 tri-series win over Bangladesh at Hagley Oval with a six onto the grass bank on Sunday night.

His powerful shot hit a 10-year-old girl, who was struck by the ball just above the eye.

A New Zealand Cricket spokesperson on Monday said the girl was kept in for observation overnight and released on Monday morning. She is now home with family and doing well while still being monitored.

John Davidson/Photosport Black Cap Glenn Phillips checks on a fan who was hit in the face by a ball to finish the game on Sunday at Hagley Oval.

Phillips was immediately concerned for the fan and raced straight to the bank to check on her after the last ball. He was seen handing her a cap after the match and NZC chief executive David White also rushed to check on the supporter.

“We saw the caring nature of Glenn and others who were over there pretty quick,” NZ head coach Gary Stead said on Monday.

“You never want to see that happen – it's extremely unfortunate and thankfully extremely rare as well.

“It's really unfortunate and we're just thankful that she's ok.”

Phillips hit back-to-back sixes to finish the match as New Zealand chased down Bangladesh’s total of 137-8, winning with 13 balls to spare.

Black Caps legspinner Ish Sodhi said after the match their thoughts were with the young fan.

“We’ve seen it a few times now. It’s so hard to manage. You almost have to have a barrier up in some certain areas where maybe children and people that are vulnerable can sit and be safer.

“GP [Phillips] hits the ball really hard. The young girl that was struck, thankfully at the moment is doing all right, which is great to see. GP was obviously showing his concern out there and everyone else in the side. I think she’s in the best possible hands at the moment.”