Jesse Ryder says he should have been given another chance with the Black Caps

Jesse Ryder says he wasn’t given the chance to play for the Black Caps again when sober and in top form.

The 38-year-old’s international career – which was studded with behaviour problems among some outstanding batting displays – ended in January 2014.

But Ryder, currently playing for the New Zealand team at the men’s indoor cricket World Cup in Australia, said he should have been given another crack.

“There’s a period there where I was two years sober and I tried to get back in the team and they didn’t give me an opportunity,” Ryder told the Code Sports website this week.

“That was my period where I was actually dominating domestic outdoor cricket and I wanted to have one more crack while I had such a good mindset.

“I felt that I could be one of the top batters in the world, but I didn’t get the chance.”

Ryder played 18 tests for New Zealand, averaging 40.93, and also appeared in 48 ODIs and 22 T20 internationals. His final test outing for the Black Caps came in their famous win over Australia in Hobart in December 2011.

But his career was plagued by off-field incidents chiefly sparked by alcohol.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jesse Ryder is currently playing for the New Zealand men’s team at the Indoor Cricket World Cup in Australia. (FILE PHOTO)

“In my younger years I was a wild child but I’ve chilled out a bit,” Ryder told Code Sports.

“Being in the spotlight wasn’t my thing. Outdoor cricket always had a lot of other pressures. The media always got a hold of me. It got to a point that I couldn’t really be bothered any more.”

In 2013, Ryder was assaulted outside a bar in Christchurch and admitted to hospital in a critical condition. He recovered and was recalled to the Black Caps, playing his last international in January 2014.

The following month he was dropped from the test squad after a late-night drinking session on the eve of the Auckland test against India.

Ryder appeared to be in the frame for the 2015 World Cup squad but was eventually not considered by coach Mike Hesson who said in September 2014: “We made it pretty clear what we wanted to see from Jesse in terms of some improvements in his behaviour... we need to see changes and we haven't seen that yet.”

Ryder’s last season of top-level cricket was in 2017-18. He played 131 first-class matches, scored 25 centuries and averaged 45 across his 15-year-career.