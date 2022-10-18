'Absolute screamer': Auckland's William O'Donnell sets bar high for catch of the summer

Auckland's William O'Donnell pulls off a stunning one-handed catch on the first day of the domestic cricket season.

Day one of the domestic cricket season is far too early for catch-of-the-summer talk, or is it?

On the opening day of the 2022-23 Plunket Shield season, Auckland’s William O'Donnell has taken a one-handed screamer that will take some beating.

The full-stretch dive through the air made O'Donnell’s grab great, but the special part was his anticipation skills.

Fielding at first slip, as former Black Caps spinner Will Somerville trundled in, O'Donnell began to move to the leg side as soon as he saw Otago batter Dale Phillips drop to one knee.

As Phillips made contact with his scoop shot at Eden Park’s Community Oval, O'Donnell was already behind Auckland keeper Ben Horne as he sprinted to where he anticipated the ball heading.

Following another couple of steps, O'Donnell leapt in the air and plucked the ball out of it with his left hand in an incredible display of timing and skill.

New Zealand Cricket William O'Donnell in action, pulling off a miracle catch.

Phillips, who had to depart for 45, was left looking equally as shocked as Somerville, but it was only the bowler who was smiling as the Auckland fielders erupted into celebration.

“An absolute screamer at first slip by William O'Donnell off Will Somerville to remove the dangerous Dale Phillips for 45,” Auckland Cricket captioned the video.

All up, Somerville claimed three wickets as Otago was bowled out for 261 after losing the toss and being asked to bat by Auckland in the four-day match.

Opening the batting for Auckland in reply, O'Donnell strode to the crease, presumably feeling pretty cock-a-hoop with how his day was going.

But in a reminder of just how cruel cricket can be, he was trapped in front lbw for a golden duck by Jacob Duffy on the very first ball of Auckland’s innings.

By stumps, Duffy had also removed Cole Briggs and night-watch Somerville to have Auckland teetering on 9-3, still 252 runs behind Otago’s first innings total.

Elsewhere, Will Young is unbeaten on 52 as the Central Stags reached 123-2 at stumps against Canterbury in Nelson, and the Wellington Firebirds have bowled Northern Districts Men out for 225 before reaching 44 without loss, in reply.