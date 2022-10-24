T20 World Cup: Plaudits fly for Indian superstar Virat Kohli after brilliant win over Pakistan

India superstar Virat Kohli, who scored 82 runs, celebrates a remarkable last-over win over Pakistan at the T20 Cricket World Cup in Melbourne.

India captain Rohit Sharma has hailed Virat Kohli's extraordinary match-winning knock as one of the greatest in the country's proud cricket history.

The superstar batter rose to the massive occasion in front of 90,293 fans at the MCG on Sunday night, lifting India to an unforgettable four-wicket win over Pakistan in their opening Twenty20 World Cup match.

India appeared destined to begin the tournament with a disappointing defeat to their biggest rivals, having stumbled to 4-31 chasing Pakistan's 8-159.

But Kohli teamed up with Hardik Pandya (40) for a rescue mission, with the pair putting on a 113-run fourth-wicket partnership to give India a chance.

Needing 16 runs off the final over, India allrounder Ravi Ashwin hit the ball over cover with the scores tied to secure the winning run and send the majority of the 90,293 fans into pandemonium.

The final six balls of the match from Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz produced an extraordinary array of twists and turns, including no-balls, byes, wides and a stumping.

Nawaz was controversially called for a no-ball off the fourth delivery of the over from a full toss, which Kohli smashed for six, leaving Pakistan captain Babar Azam pleading his case to the umpires.

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP India's Virat Kohli (C) is mobbed by teammates.

Pandya was dismissed on the first ball of the last over.

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik made just one before he was out off the second last ball, bringing Ashwin to the crease.

Kohli and Pandya came to the rescue after India collapsed early in their chase, with fiery Pakistani quick Haris Rauf ripping through the top-order.

Kohli was still there at the end, unbeaten on 82.

Sharma believes his predecessor as India captain played an innings that will go down in cricket folklore.

"We know how good he is when the score is in front of him, he's one of the best chasers in the world," Sharma said of Kohli.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Virat Kohli blazes away on his way to 82 not out.

"Definitely his best, but I think from the situation we were in and to come out (with) victory, I think it has to be one of India's best knocks, not just his best.

"To come out and chase that score was an extremely brilliant effort from Virat and then obviously Hardik played a role there as well."

One of the greatest batters of his generation, Kohli has not been up to his usual prolific standards over the last three years.

The 33-year-old went almost three years without scoring a century before smashing an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in last month's Asia Cup.

Sharma defended Kohli's form, saying he never wavered in his faith for a player who has made 71 tons at international level.

"I honestly don't think he was struggling with form or anything," Sharma said.

"He was batting as good, but with him the expectations are always so high so even if he gets a good 30 or 40 that doesn't get spoken about."

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP India's Ravichandran Ashwin reacts after hitting the winning runs.

Kohli started his innings slowly, but exploded after the 10th over when India were 4-45.

"I have no idea how that happened," Kohli said.

"Hardik kept telling me just believe, believe you can do it and stay until the end.

"I was kind of pumping myself up to hit two sixes when we needed 28 off eight (balls), and that became 16 off six.

"I think I will count this one higher (than any other T20 innings) because of the magnitude of the game and what the situation was - it seemed impossible."

Heavy rain predicted for Melbourne that threatened to derail the match never eventuated in a boost for all involved.

The crowd figure was one of the biggest for a cricket game in Australia, falling narrowly short of the 93,013 that attended the 2015 ODI World Cup final.

India are next in action against the Netherlands at the SCG on Thursday as they eye their first T20 World Cup title since 2007.