Melbourne artist who painted Shane Warne tribute left off after appeal by cricket great's children

A Melbourne street artist has been spared a criminal conviction for painting a mural of Shane Warne on a building after the cricketer's children supported him.

Jarrod Grech, 35, faced Melbourne magistrates on Wednesday where he admitted one charge of criminal damage over the mural he painted on an inner city building days after Warne died suddenly in March, aged 52.

Warne was acknowledged as one of the greatest leg spinners, claiming 708 test wickets, the second most in history.

The court was told Grech did not seek permission from the building's owner before painting the tribute. Olivia Trumble, the magistrate, found the charge proven, but allowed Grech to leave court without conviction or penalty. She warned him to make sure he gained permission in the future.

“As incredible as your artwork might be, you don't have the right to place it on whatever wall you feel,” she said.

“Keep channelling your creativity in good ways, maybe teach others to paint.”

Warne's children submitted a letter in support of Grech. They said the artist had wanted to do “something nice” by painting their father in his home city.

“In all discussions we've had with Jarrod, he has been decent and a lovely person with the utmost respect for authority,” the letter from Warne's children, daughters Brooke, 24, Summer, 20, and son Jackson, 22, said.

“He's displayed remorse for not being diligent enough in checking more where he painted this mural of dad. He honestly believed, given it was a vacant house, there would be no issue and he was doing the community a favour.”

Outside court, Grech said he was painting two big canvases of the Warne street mural, which has since been painted over. One of the paintings will be donated to charity and the other he will give to the Warne family.

He said he was disappointed that the charges were pursued but was happy with the magistrates' decision not to penalise him.

“It was my way of expressing grief and when Shane died everyone in Australia felt it, so I was disappointed to hear the police were pursuing to charge me. But I guess they were just doing their job,” he told AAP.

