Central Stags opener Ben Smith suffers ruptured testicle in big win over Aces

Ben Smith required surgery after being struck by a delivery in his side's Plunket Shield game against Auckland this week.

It's a good job the Central Stags didn't have to bat again in Auckland, as they would have been without the services of their opener.

Ben Smith suffered a ruptured testicle while at the crease on day one of the Stags’ Plunket Shield win over the Aces at the Eden Park Outer Oval, requiring surgery that ruled him out of the remainder of the four-day match.

It’s the same painful injury that former Warriors playmaker Chanel Harris-Tavita suffered during an Anzac Day clash with the Melbourne Storm earlier this year.

The 31-year-old right-hander was on nine when he was struck by a delivery from Sean Solia that left him crumpled on the ground and requiring medical attention.

Remarkably, Smith continued batting before being dismissed for 14 from 29 balls in the Stags’ first innings as the visitors posted 361 in response to the Aces’ 75 all out.

Tom Bruce’s seventh first-class century – featuring 15 fours and four sixes – and a classy 75 from opener Will Young had helped give the Stags a commanding 286-run lead after the first innings.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Central Stags opener Ben Smith, seen here against Canterbury last year, suffered a painful injury in Auckland.

And while the Aces showed a bit more fight and application in their second dig on Thursday, they still slumped to a heavy innings and 99-run defeat with more than a day to spare.

Stags paceman Blair Tickner did most of the damage with 4-39 off his 18 overs, including a brilliant run out in the deep.

Brett Randell and Doug Bracewell then wrapped up the Aces’ innings on 187 to net their team 18 points and keep them unbeaten after the first two rounds.

The Stags currently top the Plunket Shield standings with 23 points after a win and a draw from their opening two fixtures, while the Aces are down in fifth spot on 8 points after two successive defeats.