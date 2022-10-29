Plunket Shield: Colin de Grandhomme goes big for Northern Districts to stave off Otago

Colin de Grandhomme was at his big-hitting best as he completed a Plunket Shield rescue mission for Northern Districts in their draw against Otago in Mt Maunganui on Saturday.

The former Black Caps all-rounder made 84 – his second half century of the match – to save his side from defeat at Bay Oval, and more pertinently, with how the competition points work, keep the Volts from taking maximum points.

No points are awarded for draws, aside from first innings batting and bowling points, but it looked like Otago were set to take the 12 on offer for an outright win when they had ND 94-4 prior to lunch, with a lead of just 20.

Colin de Grandhomme went big for Northern Districts in their Plunket Shield draw against Otago in Mt Maunganui.

But coming in at No 6, de Grandhomme, who two months ago announced his international retirement, proved key for the hosts, comfortably top-scoring as his side made their way to 258-9, and a lead of 184, when play was called off in the final session.

Having already made 52 off 38 balls in ND’s first innings 355, the 36-year-old got into his work with the willow once more, and then with the game all but secure, really had some fun in his 98-ball knock.

Having pounced on width in hitting four fours, de Grandhomme then took on Michael Rippon, hitting the former Netherlands and now Black Caps left-arm wrist spinner for three sixes in succession – dancing down for two over long-on then fetching one and falling off his feet but still clearing deep mid-wicket.

Seamer Jacob Duffy, following his seven-for in the first innings, fell one wicket short of claiming a maiden first-class 10-wicket haul as Otago had to settle for matching their hosts with six points, which leaves them in a three-way tie at the top of the standings.

Points after two rounds: Canterbury 24, Otago 24, Wellington 24, Central Districts 23, Northern Districts 11, Auckland 8.