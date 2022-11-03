Bangladesh accuses Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' in 'unfair' move that proved decisive in thriller

B﻿angladesh has accused Virat Kohli of "fake fielding" during India's five-run victory in their T20 World Cup match in Adelaide.

The incident occurred in the seventh over of ﻿Bangladesh's innings, when opening batter Litton Das played a ball out to deep point.

As the return from Arshdeep Singh came in, Kohli, who was fielding on the circle, pretended to throw towards the bowlers end as the ball went past him.

Neither on-field umpire, Marais Erasmus or Chris Brown, took action at the time.

The penalty for fake fielding is five runs, a sanction that takes on greater significance given it was India's eventual margin of victory.

Following a rain delay, Bangladesh finished on 6/145, chasing an adjusted target of 151 from 16 overs.﻿

"We all saw that it was a wet ground," Bangladesh Nurul Hasan said.

"Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty.

“That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn't materialise."

Law 41.5 states that "it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batter after the striker has received the ball”.﻿

﻿"The bowler's end umpire shall ... award five penalty runs to the batting side, inform the captain of the fielding side of the reason for this action and as soon as practicable inform the captain of the batting side."

