Plunket Shield: Jeet Raval century not enough to save Northern Districts

Northern Districts batsman Jeet Raval scored an unbeaten 103 in his side's second innings in Nelson, but it wasn't enough to stave off defeat against Central Districts.

Central Districts, Canterbury and Auckland emerged as the victors after the third round of the Plunket Shield was completed on Tuesday.

Unlike Auckland, who beat Wellington by nine wickets at the Basin Reserve in the capital with a day to spare, the Central Stags and Canterbury had to wait until the fourth and final day before putting their opponents out of their misery.

Central Districts beat Northern Districts by 279 runs in Nelson; this was despite opener Jeet Raval scoring an unbeaten 103 off 227 balls for Northern in their second innings at Saxton Oval.

While Raval carried his bat, there was carnage all around him as only Joe Carter (61) was able to post a total of any significance.

At stumps on Monday the writing was on the wall for Northern; they were 92-2 with Raval and Carter unbeaten on 39 and 48 respectively, and required an ambitious 392 runs to overtake the Stags' total.

Black Caps slow left-arm orthodox spin bowler Ajaz Patel was the best performer with the ball for the Stags in the second innings, snaring five wickets for 70 runs off 25 overs.

Earlier Brad Schmulian struck an unbeaten 200 from 322 balls for the Stags, cracking 15 boundaries and a six.

Canterbury beat Otago by an innings and 29 runs at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, providing the men from the home team with the option of trading their cricket gear for more formal attire at the NZ Trotting Cup in Addington later in the day.

Canterbury (44) now sit at the top of the points table ahead of Central (41). Both remain unbeaten.

Cole McConchie scored his highest score in first-class cricket with 214 runs off 305 balls for Canterbury, he struck 29 boundaries during his time at the crease, before being caught by Max Chu off the bowling of Dean Foxcroft.

Canterbury were eventually bowled out for a massive 511 in reply to Otago's total of 248. Otago were dismissed for 234 in the 88th over in their second innings.

Auckland beat Wellington by nine wickets with a day to spare at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Auckland scored 324 in their first innings, with right-hander Ben Horne top-scoring with 79 runs off 159 balls.

Wellington replied with 198 and 132. In reply, Auckland wrapped things up with seven runs for the loss of just one wicket.

Points after three rounds: Canterbury 44, Central Districts 41, Otago Volts 27, Wellington 27, Auckland 26, Northern Districts 15.