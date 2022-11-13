This might be heresy, but is it time for Kane Williamson to declare his T20 innings?

When Kane Williamson was dismissed for 46 in 42 balls in the T20 semi against Pakistan, had he done the job?

Marc Hinton is a senior sports writer for Stuff.

OPINION: One of the most enticing aspects, and also the most cruel, of sport is that it can render even the most brilliant of exponents impotent. Whether it be Father Time (undefeated, so we’re told) or the competitive landscape or the changing parameters of a code, there always comes a day when even the Muhammad Alis, the Michael Jordans, the Babe Ruths or the Usain Bolts can no longer dominate their domains.

It would appear we have reached that point with Kane Williamson and T20 cricket.

There is no doubt that Williamson is one of the greatest cricketers this country has ever produced, and the finest batsman of his generation. In the pantheon of Kiwi cricket he sits up there alongside Sir Richard Hadlee, Martin Crowe, Bert Sutcliffe and the rest of the flannelled geniuses who have graced our summers over the years.

READ MORE:

* How the Black Caps rated at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia

* Kane Williamson disappointed Black Caps didn't make Pakistan work harder for semifinal win

* The problem with Kane Williamson's role for the Black Caps at the T20 World Cup



Williamson has proven his versatility, too, playing all three forms of the game deep into his career, and excelling at them all with his exhilarating mixture of resoluteness, mental strength, strokeplay and high IQ batting.

He is not a bad captain either, succeeding the hyper-aggressive Brendon McCullum in his own style, on his own terms, but continuing the progress to guide New Zealand into one of the elite programmes in all three formats.

Yeah, the BCs have a wee bit of an issue converting finals appearances at World Cups into trophies being raised aloft, but New Zealand cricket fans should never take for granted the little matter that their Black Caps pretty much always give them a decent run for their money when they battle the world’s best on the global stage.

For his part, Williamson has been at the forefront of a golden period for the last handful of years.

Breakfast NZ’s latest quest for a white-ball World Cup title is over.

But this is sport. Greatness is finite. Dominance fleeting. Williamson is 32 now, possibly past his prime, his peak as an international cricketer. And the recently concluded Black Caps T20 World Cup campaign almost certainly suggested that as great as Captain Kane is as a cricketer, that the hurly-burly of the 20-over bash and crash may no longer be the best format for his talents.

Williamson is an artist. The wicket his canvas. He likes to build an innings, to set foundations, then add layers. He sells his wicket dearly – a brilliant attribute in his sport. And he understands the sense in establishing yourself first, and then accelerating an innings once he has his eye in, and the nuances of the challenges sussed.

He is fabulously resolute. Relentlessly consistent. And the subtlety and simplicity of his strokeplay is, repeatedly, a sight to behold.

He has won countless matches for the Black Caps in his dozen years as an international cricketer, and has become a national treasure because his special talent is combined with a genuine level-headedness and lack of arrogance that makes him beloved.

All this is beyond dispute.

But it does not change one simple fact: the game of Twenty20 cricket may have passed him by. Or to put another, er, spin on it: the time may have come for captain Kane to declare his innings closed in the briefest form of the game.

It makes sense from a global view. Few top international cricketers now attempt to play all three formats.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Kane Williamson is New Zealand’s finest batsman of his generation. But is T20 still his game?

The ones that do are right at the top of their craft. Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. The differences in skills required are vast and the commitment to prepare and compete in all is massive.

Building the skillset to change a T20 game with your inventiveness and brute strength from the very first ball, yet at the same time retaining the discipline and doggedness to extend an innings over 40 or 50 overs, or even longer in the test format, challenges the very finest of this sport.

And Williamson’s body of work in the recent T20 World Cup in Australia suggests the time may have come for him to stand aside and narrow his focus a little.

The numbers weren’t horrific. He scored 178 runs in five innings at an average of 35.60 and strike-rate of 116.

The strike-rate is the key number here. That 116 was below his career number of 123. And his World Cup hit-rate was inflated rather by a knock of 61 off 35 balls against Ireland. Facing the heavyweights, he had 23 in 23 balls against the Aussies, 40 in 40 against England and then 46 off 42 in the semi against Pakistan. Just not quite good enough.

He was never able to put the foot on the accelerator to the extent required, most notably in the semi when New Zealand crawled their way to a woefully inadequate 152 for 4. The exit was far from his fault, but neither did he enhance prospects.

Maybe Williamson makes this decision himself (the lucrative T20 circuit renders that problematic), maybe the selectors do it for him, or maybe he finds a way to solve the issue. Don't discount the latter.

But something has to change. Williamson is too good to be a hindrance to his team. Too brilliant to be a handbrake. Sport is cruel. Even the greats become mortal.