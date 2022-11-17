Warne's former manager lashes 'disrespectful' Covid expert Swan over death remarks

The former manager of Shane Warne is demanding the ABC act against Dr Norman Swan (pictured) after he asserted the cricket legend’s death was related to a previous Covid-19 infection.

Shane Warne’s former manager is demanding the ABC act against its “sensationalist” coronavirus expert Dr Norman Swan after he asserted the cricket legend’s death was related to a previous Covid-19 infection, arguing it was “too much of a coincidence”.

James Erskine accused Swan of being “totally disrespectful” to the families of the dead, joining criticism that erupted after the commentator linked Warne’s death – and that of Labor senator Kimberley Kitching – to prior Covid-19 infections, even though Kitching never had Covid.

Swan apologised personally to Kitching’s widower, Andrew Landeryou, by phone on Tuesday, and ABC News Breakfast ran an apology on Wednesday morning. ABC managers have also cautioned Swan about the incident.

“He understands the comments did not meet the ABC’s editorial standards,” an ABC spokesperson said. ABC chair Ita Buttrose, who previously called Swan a “treasure”, did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Warne died of a heart attack in March, weeks after contracting Covid, at age 52 (the same age as Kitching). While Swan acknowledged Warne had risk factors for heart disease, as he was known to have an unhealthy diet at times, he said extra inflammation from Covid “could have tipped him over the edge”.

Erskine, Warne’s long-term manager, said he did not know Swan but he was unimpressed by the comments.

“At the end of the day he’s a doctor, and he should spend his time helping people survive rather than basically surmising how people died,” Erskine told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He has no idea of the circumstances, he has no idea of the medical records, he probably has never met the people he’s talking about, and he’s being totally disrespectful to the families and people he’s talking about.”

Erskine accused Swan of sensationalism and said while ABC managers were “good people”, “they should be embarrassed by this clown”. He indicated he would complain to senior ABC personnel.

Swan said on Wednesday morning he had not been contacted by anyone close to Warne about the comments. He apologised “profusely” to Landeryou immediately after being contacted by him.

SMH Norman Swan has apologised for his comments over Australian senator Kimberley Kitching, who died earlier this year.

“We had an amicable conversation. Clearly, he was very upset. And I was devastated that it had that impact on the family,” Swan told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I regret making mistakes but I never try to justify them. I didn’t say [it] casually, and if I thought it would hurt either family, I wouldn’t have said it.”

Swan speculated about the high-profile deaths in the context of a new study, published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation, that found an elevated risk of heart attack and stroke in the weeks and months after Covid-19 infection.

Swan stood by his remarks on Wednesday about post-infection dangers, and took issue with criticism from 2GB host Ben Fordham, who accused the ABC personality of scaremongering.

“Stop using the misery and the heartbreak of others to push your agenda,” Fordham said, adding Swan had “made a fool of himself”. 2GB is owned by Nine, the publisher of the Sydney Morning Herald.

Swan called Fordham’s comments “complete bulls...”. “I got it wrong with Kimberley Kitching and I regret that, but the data are the data and if Ben Fordham wants to go and pretend that this is a benign disease that doesn’t cause any problems, he’s living in cloud-cuckoo-land,” Swan said.

Other experts have criticised the study, which examined 48 million adults in England and Wales. University of NSW epidemiologist Greg Dore said it was “enormously biased” because it was conducted in 2020 in a pre-vaccination era – a time when the people most likely to be tested for Covid were people going to the doctor or hospital because of chest pain or other problems.

“There’s inherent bias towards diagnosis of Covid-19 in people presenting with these conditions,” Dore said.

AP The late Shane Warne.

While it was known that Covid-19 could cause deep venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism, so could other infections, and while the link to heart attack and stroke should not be dismissed out of hand, this study was likely to be overstating the association, Dore said.

The incident is the latest in a number of controversial statements about Covid-19 by Swan, who became a key figure in Australia’s understanding of the pandemic through his television and radio appearances and daily podcast produced by the national broadcaster.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald last year, Swan conceded he contributed to hesitancy about the AstraZeneca vaccine by debating its efficacy and involvement in a rare clotting disorder. But he maintained those issues were real and said it was not his job to “keep secrets from people”.