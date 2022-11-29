India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad makes history, smashing seven sixes in one over

Ruturaj Gaikwad smokes a List A record seven sixes in an over during a domestic match in India.

Six sixes in an over? Yeah, okay, but how about seven?

India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad has written himself into the cricket record books after doing just that, becoming the first player to ever clear the ropes seven times in one over of a List A match.

The 25-year-old, who has played one ODI (against South Africa in October) and nine T20Is (across 2021-2022) achieved the stunning feat in Ahmedabad on Monday as part of an unbeaten double century while captaining Maharashtra to a 58-run quarterfinal win over Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy domestic 50-over competition.

Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh (0-88 off nine overs) was the man on the receiving end, in the 49th over, with his no ball for over-stepping on his fifth delivery allowing Gaikwad the chance to carve out a slice of history.

Having already successfully cleared the rope straight down the ground, as well as at long-off, long-on, deep mid-wicket and deep square-leg, Gaikwad belted the no-ball free hit high over long-on once more to reach his double ton.

And then with his shot at history, the right-handed opener did not disappoint, as, despite Singh changing to come around the wicket, he still smashed it against the angle way over the deep mid-wicket fence.

The 43 total runs off the over matches the List A record set in New Zealand in 2018, when Northern Districts’ Brett Hampton and Joe Carter combined for six sixes, a four and a single (and two no-balls) off Central Districts’ Willem Ludick at Hamilton’s Seddon Park.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Ruturaj Gaikwad in action for India during a T20I against South Africa in Delhi earlier this year.

Gaikwad’s seven sixes, and the 43-run over, is still short of the first-class records, with former New Zealand wicketkeeper Lee Germon having hit eight sixes for Canterbury in a crazy 77-run over delivered by Wellington’s Bert Vance in a Shell Trophy match in 1990 in Christchurch, where deliberate wides and no balls were offered up.

Going on to finish 220 not out (off 159 balls, with 10 fours and 16 sixes), Gaikwad scored exactly two thirds of his side’s score of 330-5, with two other players second-top-scoring with 37. And it was a similar story in Uttar Pradesh’s reply, with opener Aryan Juyal making 159 off 143, but his side dismissed for 272 in 47.4 overs.

Gaikwad’s double century was the 39th in List A cricket, with the top score on that list – N Jagadeesan’s 277 – having been posted just last week in the same competition.