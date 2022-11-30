Ross Taylor one of Ollie Newton's six scalps in big Firebirds win over Stags

At Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North: Wellington Firebirds 170 from 40.1 overs (Nick Kelly 84 from 114, Tim Robinson 25 from 23; Seth Rance 4-27, Blair Tickner 3-21) beat Central Stags 120 from 25.2 overs (Doug Bracewell 59 from 57, Dane Cleaver 33 from 29; Ollie Newton 6-33, Michael Snedden 3-26) by 50 runs.

Wellington can thank Ollie Newton’s career-best day with white ball in hand for their first Ford Trophy win of the summer.

Including the big wicket of Black Caps great Ross Taylor – he bowled him for a two-ball duck with a ball which zipped off the pitch – Newton took 6-33 in his side’s 50-run win over the Central Stags at Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North.

The 34-year-old was at times unplayable as they rolled the Stags for 120 in 25.2 overs on Wednesday, significantly more than they looked like getting until Doug Bracewell (59 from 57) and Seth Rance (9*) put on 52 for the last wicket.

Chasing Wellington’s modest total of 170, they’d slumped to 68-9 inside 17 overs on a day six of their batters walked off with ducks to their name.

READ MORE:

* Ross Taylor not required as lightning Dane Cleaver innings bolts Central Stags to big win over Otago Volts

* Ross Taylor to line up for 20th domestic season with Central Stags

* Henry Shipley's hat-trick sparks Canterbury's Ford Trophy win over Wellington

* Plunket Shield: Logan van Beek returns from T20 World Cup to star for Wellington



Only Bracewell and No 3 Dane Cleaver (33 from 29) reached double figures, with Newton accounting for five of their top-six batters with his right-arm seamers.

His third five-wicket bag of his career topped his previous best figures of 5-46, and was highlighted by the peach which jagged back in and cleaned up Taylor.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Wellington Firebirds seamer Ollie Newton snared his third five-wicket bag in Ford Trophy cricket on Wednesday.

The diving catch Black Cap Tom Blundell took off him behind the stumps, when he dived to his left and snaffled an inside edge to dismiss Will Young for a three-ball duck, was also quality.

Wellington’s batters also struggled to muster runs on the surface, which provided ample nibble for the bowlers.

Nick Kelly (84 from 114) was one of just three to reach double figures against the Stags’ attack, which included Black Cap Blair Tickner (3-21), as Wellington were knocked over in 40.1 overs.

In the other match being played on Wednesday, Northern Districts were 87-2 after 12.3 overs in pursuit of Canterbury’s 176 at Cobham Oval in Whangārei before rain halted play.