How Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum might have just changed test cricket forever

ANALYSIS: Sometimes, mired in the detail, you can miss the bigger picture. Yet, on the morning after the day before in Islamabad, there was a widespread acknowledgement that it was likely we had witnessed a significant moment; one of those once-a-generation shifts, perhaps, that could have an impact on the game in a profound way.

In the Serena hotel, where England's players awoke bleary-eyed after the late-night celebrations that followed a brief visit to the prime minister's residence – all but the weary bowlers were asked to put in an appearance – some supporters enjoyed their breakfast in wonderment. They knew they had got lucky; they had taken a punt and were gifted an “I was there’’ test match, one that will be remembered for generations to come.

England's players had been having those conversations among themselves as well. “Jimmy Anderson said to me at the post-match presentation that he was getting quite emotional about this win,’’ Ben Stokes, the captain, said.

Anjum Naveed/AP England's James Anderson, left, Ben Stokes and Will Jacks celebrate their dramatic victory over Pakistan.

“He has played nearly 180 test matches, has experienced everything; the highs and lows of test cricket. To hear him say that about this particular test match makes you realise how special an achievement this week has been.’’ Joe Root tweeted: “Something very special is happening.’’

Similar conversations were had in the press convoy, which set out on its road trip to Multan, the destination for the next test, mid-morning. The eight-hour journey (what a beautiful land this is) allowed plenty of time for discussion – greatest wins away from home, most important England captains etc –and to digest the significance of what England are attempting to do under Stokes. The players, too, had time on their side, fog in Multan having delayed their charter flight by more than three hours.

Last summer, by fielding first and looking to chase (remember his choice of words at the toss at Edgbaston against India – "we'll have a chase"), we recognised that Stokes is unafraid to challenge convention. That much was in evidence again this week, with the funky fields and unconventional use of spinners and seamers with new ball and old. The more profound shift, though, is in the collective embrace of risk in a game traditionally shackled by it.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images England captain Ben Stokes has quickly formed a close bond with Brendon McCullum.

There have always been ultra-aggressive dashers in test cricket, but they have been the exception rather than the rule, and teams have had insurance policies in place; a Rahul Dravid for every Virender Sehwag. Most batters through the history of the game have carried with them a little fear of losing their wicket, and therefore some in-built caution, and a hint of selfishness too – more obviously so with some more than others.

There have been teams who have played very attacking cricket before, of course; many better teams than this England one. It is early days but no team, surely, has embraced risk with quite the same collective willingness and commitment. Even the less cavalier by nature do not want to be left behind: in Rawalpindi, England scored an astonishing 921 runs at 6.75 runs an over, a frankly unbelievable run rate across a high-scoring test.

There are a number of explanations and driving forces for this, which start with the strength of personality and personal example of captain and coach – Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Both men played their cricket that way, neither fearful of getting out, nor losing. Neither was interested in personal statistics or milestones. Both are extraordinarily strong personalities whose demands are hard to resist.

Of course, there is good sense behind the strategy, since they imagine this style of play gives them the best chance of winning with the raw materials at their disposal. Players such as Harry Brook are the first generation to have been brought up with T20 – they have less fear of getting out and have a broader range of strokes at their disposal. England's strength, which passed the previous management by, is their attacking players.

Possibly, the options available to players now make it easier for them to commit wholeheartedly to the strategy. Test cricket was once the only way for an England player to pay his bills and make his reputation, whereas now, even if things go wrong at test level, some of these young cricketers are guaranteed a lucrative, varied career.

Anjum Naveed/AP England's Joe Root bats left-handed during England’s win over Pakistan.

As a player, Stokes has little to prove, having won World Cups and Ashes. Turning his attentions to captaincy and a broader project of restoring test cricket's allure and glitter will engage him in the final stage of his career. Early days maybe, but not many captains can look back and say they changed their country's style of play fundamentally; Stokes wants to try to be able to say that by the time he is done.

Will other teams be sucked into the new England way? That depends. Captaincy is about working out the strengths at your disposal and employing them accordingly, and if you don't have the same attacking options you have to look elsewhere. But already, the conversation has been happening here in Pakistan, where the home team's caution in strategy, selection and pitch preparation has been compared unfavourably to England. They may feel pressure to up their game this week.

It is easy to exaggerate in the wake of one great win, and this may be a passing if cheerful diversion, but it feels more significant – one of those moments when expectations shift. Time will tell if we have just witnessed one of those.

A little more than 100 years ago when WG Grace died, a story was told that a champion batter of a previous generation, Fuller Pilch, had been taken to watch Grace bat and how, having watched for a short while, he said: "Why, this man scores continuously from balls that old Fuller would have been thankful to stop."

This week, in Rawalpindi, those watching on felt a little of that wonder.

COPYRIGHT - THE TIMES, LONDON