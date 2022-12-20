England on course for series sweep in Pakistan as teen spinner takes five wickets on debut

Reza Ahmed takes five wickets as England close in on a 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan.

England need 55 runs to win the third test against Pakistan, and complete a series sweep, after 18-year-old legspinner Rehan Ahmed took 5-48 on the third day in Karachi.

The teenager replaced Pat Cummins in the record books as the youngest men's test cricketer to claim a five-wicket haul on debut. The current Australian captain was 18 years and 193 days old when he took five against South Africa in 2011, 65 days older than Ahmed.

“I was thinking about the five-fer. I'd be lying if I said I didn't. But at the same time I was trying to forget it. The more you try and chase the wicket, it just won't happen. It was nice to get a legspin wicket.

“When I started bowling legspin I could only bowl googly so my legspin has been a work on.”

Ahmed, who delivered the best figures by an England leg-spinner since 1959, said of the somewhat premature comparisons with Australian great Shane Warne being made, “I'm working on a few things but i can't say I'm as good as him just yet."

Ahmed's haul came after Jack Leach (3-72) claimed three wickets in the space of six deliveries as Pakistan crumbled to 216 all out on Monday.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Rehan Ahmed is all smiles after becoming the youngest debutant in men's test history to take a five-for.

That left England needing 167 runs for victory.

Ben Duckett (50 no) and Zak Crawley (41) immediately set about knocking off the target with an 87-run opening stand compiled inside 12 overs.

Ahmed, promoted to No 3 to have a swing, then made ten in eight balls before being bowled leaving skipper Ben Stokes (10no) to take England to 112-2 at the close.

England won the first two rests by 74 and 26 runs respectively, on flat and slow turning pitches with an aggressive brand of rest cricket in their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years.

Resuming in the morning at 21-0, 29 runs adrift, Pakistan were ahead by three runs when the top order crashed against Leach on a wicket where spinners have dominated. Shan Masood (24) and Abdullah Shafique (26) were dismissed either side of a disappointing end to his test career for Azhar Ali who was bowled for a duck.

Captain Babar Azam (54) hit his third half century in the last four innings and Saud Shakeel (53) made his fourth fifty in his debut series to rebuild Pakistan's hopes with a 110-run stand.

Fareed Khan/AP England spinner Rehan Ahmed sends down a delivery on day three of the third test against Pakistan.

But both fell late in the second session to Ahmed, who added Mohammad Rizwan (7) to leave Pakistan 6-177 at tea.

Ahmed, Mark Wood and Joe Root cleaned up the tail as Pakistan, staring at a first ever 3-0 whitewash at home, lost the last seven wickets for 52 runs.