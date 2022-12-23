IPL auction: How Kane Williamson and his fellow Black Caps might fare

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson in action during this year’s IPL.

Ten Kiwis will go under the hammer during the cash splash that is the IPL auction.

That includes white-ball captain Kane Williamson, who was cut by Sunrisers Hyderabad last month after eight years.

Having skipped the last auction, all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who was snapped up for a staggering NZ$2.86million the previous year, has also put his name in the mix.

All up, 405 players, 273 of them Indian, will be up for grabs from 10pm Friday (NZT).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the auction.

How does it work?

Now that the longlist of players has been cut to 405, they’ve been put in reserve price brackets at their request.

These range from 20 lakhs (NZ$2135) and INR 2 crore (NZ$386,164.60). Williamson and fellow Kiwis Jimmy Neesham and Adam Milne are among 21 players to have asked for the highest base price.

Given this year is a mini auction – most teams have contracted players – there are just 87 spots up for grabs. Thirty of those slots are for overseas players.

Each of the 10 IPL teams can select a maximum of 25 players. No more than eight international players are allowed per side.

FAHEEM HUSSAIN/Sportzpics for IPL Kyle Jamieson pictured playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in April last year.

Once things get underway in Kochi, India tonight, an auctioneer will call the names of the 405 players for the highest bidder.

Who are the Black Caps up for grabs?

We’ve already mentioned Williamson, Neesham, Milne and Jamieson, who has only just started bowling in club cricket after recovering from a back injury.

That leaves Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi and Scott Kuggeleijn.

Test opener Latham has put his name in the hat despite not featuring for the Black Caps during the recent T20 World Cup. He and all-rounder Bracewell are seeking their first IPL deals.

What are the reserve prices of the other Kiwis?

Mitchell, Jamieson, Latham, Bracewell, Matt Henry (NZ$192,000)

Ish Sodhi (NZ$144,000)

Scott Kuggeleijn (NZ$96,000)

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Black Caps white-ball captain Kane Williamson is one of 10 Kiwis up for auction on Friday night.

How will Kane Williamson fare?

Don’t expect him to fetch big bucks, not in the grand scheme of things anyway.

But don’t be overly surprised if he’s snared for something closer to his base price, despite his well documented struggles to conjure a strike rate fitting of the shortest form of the game.

His form during the T20 World Cup certainly wouldn’t have seduced prospective owners, but nabbing the classy right-hander wouldn’t hurt public relations.

Also, as they say, class is permanent, and Williamson is still more than capable of contributing in T20 cricket.

Will the other Kiwis be snapped up?

With more than 400 players vying for 87 spots, it’s almost certain they won’t all get a gig.

In fact, there’s a real chance only one or two get scooped up.

NZ Cricket Black Caps coach Gary Stead, new test captain Tim Southee, former skipper Kane Williamson and NZ Cricket boss David White at Thursday's announcement.

What’s certain is it would take a brave team to fork out for Jamieson. He’s only just started bowling again, and didn’t exactly live up to expectation after cashing in two seasons ago.

Outside of Williamson, all-rounders Neesham and Mitchell, and right-arm quick Milne, might have the best chance of being picked up.

Who is the most sought after player?

That would probably be 24-year-old England all-rounder Sam Curran.

A year after the Rajasthan Royals made South African all-rounder Chris Morris the most expensive player by forking out NZ$3.13 million, there’s a chance the left-hander tops that mark.

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP England’s Sam Curran and Ben Stokes are both expected to fetch big bucks at the IPL auction.

Named player of the 2022 T20 World Cup for world champions England, Curran can practically bat anywhere in the order and is an exceptional bowler, both during the power play and at the death.

Fellow England player Ben Stokes and Australian Cameron Green are also expected to fetch big bucks.

Who are the New Zealanders retained ahead of next season?

Lockie Ferguson (traded from Gujurat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders)

Tim Southee (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Devon Conway (Chennai Super Kings)

Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings)

Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Glenn Phillips (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Trent Boult (Rajasthan Royals)