Super Smash: Canterbury Kings beat Northern Brave by nine wickets at Bay Oval

Henry Shipley took two wickets in as many overs for the Canterbury Kings in their Super Smash opener against the Northern Brave. (FILE PHOTO)

At Bay Oval, Tauranga: Northern Brave 96-5 from 14 overs (Henry Shipley 2-5, Ed Nuttall 2-34) lost to the Canterbury Kings 98-1 off 12.5 overs (Chad Bowes 57 not out off 39 balls, Leo Carter 27no off 26) by nine wickets.

Henry Shipley gave a quick glimpse of why he’s poised for his Black Caps debut as the Canterbury Kings began their Super Smash campaign with a nine-wicket win.

Shipley took 2-5 from two overs as the visitors tied the Northern Brave top-order batters in knots in the men’s domestic Twenty20 season-opener at Bay Oval on Friday.

The pace bowling allrounder is part of the New Zealand squad for the upcoming one-day international series away against Pakistan and India next month.

He quickly put the hosts on the back foot with wickets in his first two overs and the Brave never recovered, limping through to 96-5 in a match reduced to 14 overs per side after showers prior to the scheduled start.

READ MORE:

* Super Smash: Canterbury Magicians beat Northern Brave by 14 runs in season-opener

* How Tim Pringle became a Netherlands international before playing first-class cricket

* White Ferns told to 'dominate' Twenty20 Super Smash ahead of World Cup



The hosts used young left-arm spinner Tim Pringle – who represented The Netherlands at the recent T20 World Cup in Australia – as early as the second over and he struck in his second over as Canterbury’s initial chase also battled for momentum against a selection of spin.

That mean the visitors were only 35/1 midway through the allocated overs of their reply and Black Caps allrounder Mitchell Santner conceded just 10 runs from the first 17 balls of his superb spell.

SPARK SPORT Canterbury opened the women's Super Smash season with a 14-run win over the Northern Brave at Bay Oval.

Canterbury needed 33 off the last three overs for victory with nine wickets in hand, but their nerves were settled by a couple of big hits from Chad Bowes (57 not out off 39 balls) and Leo Carter, with an unbeaten 27 from 26.

Big moment

Shipley’s fifth delivery caught the edge of the bat of a charging Tim Seifert and was sharply snaffled by Carter at slip.

Without the hoped-for impetus of the ex-Black Caps T20 opener, the Brave never looked like setting the visitors a testing chase.

Best with the bat

Kings opener Bowes remained patient on a tricky batting wicket to pace the pursuit.

The right-hander – part of the New Zealand A side that toured India earlier this season – accelerated late, taking 16 off three balls of what was meant to be the penultimate over from Scott Kuggeleijn to seal the win.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Chad Bowes guided the Canterbury Kings home with an unbeaten half-century.

Best with the ball

Not content with dismissing one ex-international, Shipley knocked over the stumps of former test opener Jeet Raval in his second over.

The 1.96m paceman wasn’t used for a third over after spending a brief period off the field for treatment, but told Spark Sport in the innings break that it was “precautionary” with a “wee niggle”.

Big picture

Friday night’s victors will play again on Boxing Day when they host the Auckland Aces at Hagley Oval, while the Brave will aim to bounce back on Wednesday at Queenstown against the Otago Volts.

The Wellington Firebirds and the Volts will begin their Super Smash campaigns on Saturday at the Basin Reserve.