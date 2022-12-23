IPL auction: NZ captain Kane Williamson bought by Gujarat Titans for $386,000

New Zealand's Kane Williamson was selected at the IPL auction by the Gujarat Titans.

Kane Williamson is still a wanted man for the Indian Premier League.

The Black Caps Twenty20 and ODI skipper was purchased by the Gujarat Titans on Friday night (NZ time) for the 2023 season of the world’s richest domestic cricket competition.

Williamson, who had been dumped by his previous IPL francise Sunrisers Hyderabad after eight years, was the first player to be picked up in the auction for his base price, set pre-event, of INR 2 crore (about NZ$386,000).

The 32-year-old was quickly replaced at Sunrisers Hyderabad by the next selection at the auction, with rising England batter Harry Brook part of a bidding war that was eventually settled for a massive fee of 13.25 crore (NZ$2.5 million).

Who are the New Zealanders retained ahead of next season?

Lockie Ferguson (traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders)

Tim Southee (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Devon Conway (Chennai Super Kings)

Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings)

Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Glenn Phillips (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Trent Boult (Rajasthan Royals)

