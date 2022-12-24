Potty mouthed Matthew Wade slapped with one-match BBL ban for swearing

Matthew Wade of the Hurricanes after being dismissed by Perth Scorchers.

Matthew Wade's potty mouth has led to a one-match suspension, ruling him out of Hobart's BBL clash with the Melbourne Renegades.

Cricket Australia released a statement on Saturday saying Wade had been served one suspension point after incurring three level 1 Code of Conduct breaches within the past 18 months.

“The charges in that period relate to two instances of use of an audible obscenity and one instance of abuse of cricket equipment,” the statement said.

The one suspension point means Wade will miss the Hurricanes' Christmas Eve match against the Renegades.

Wade also copped a one-match ban in 2014 for breaking a window in the changeroom after throwing a water bottle at an esky.

The news of Wade's latest suspension comes just two days after the star veteran opened up about his future prospects in Australia's international set-up.

Wade turns 35 on Boxing Day, and he's already been squeezed out of the test and ODI sides.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been an integral part of the T20 side, but said he would understand if coach Andrew McDonald and selector George Bailey picked Josh Inglis ahead of him for the next T20I series – against South Africa in August.

Wade has enjoyed a strong start to the BBL season, posting scores of 35, 51, and 15.