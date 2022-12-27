Live: Black Caps vs Pakistan - first test in Karachi, day two

23:53, Dec 27 2022

Follow live coverage of day two of the first cricket test from the National Stadium in Karachi.

New Zealand's Tim Southee, left, appeals for lbw on Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed.
Fareed Khan/AP
New Zealand's Tim Southee, left, appeals for lbw on Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed.
 