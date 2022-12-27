South Africa's Anrich Nortje knocked over by Spider-cam in test v Australia

South Africa's Anrich Nortje lies on the ground after he was hit by Spider-cam during the second cricket test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

As if being hit all around the ground by Australia’s batters wasn't bad enough.

South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje was knocked to the ground by the ‘Spider-cam’ on day two of the second test between the two sides in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Nortje was walking to his fielding position in between overs when the fast-moving camera – suspended above ground on wires – crashed into his shoulder, sending him tumbling.

“Nortje walking quietly to his spot... BANG,” commentator James Brayshaw said.

“That should not be happening.”

Nortje was treated by South Africa’s medical team and stayed on the field as Australia continued to dominate proceedings as temperatures rose to more than 35C.

At stumps on day two, Australia were 386-3 in their first innings thanks to a David Warner double-century – a lead of 197.

Nortje was being monitored for soreness in his left shoulder and elbow, which took the impact. While Nortje had to leave the field later, it was because of cramp as the players roasted in the mid-30s conditions.

SKY SPORT Australian opener registers his first test century in almost three years, against South Africa at the MCG.

Spider cam was not used for the rest of the day and its operators spoke to the South Africans, with the incident blamed on human error.

It is understood the equipment will be back in use on Wednesday.

“I didn't know what hit me. The one thing we've spoken about earlier is how low it is,” Nortje said.

“I don't think it should be travelling head-height.”

But the incident hasn't affected Nortje's sense of humour.

“For Marco (Jansen) as well, they must take him into consideration,” he said of his 2m tall teammate.

The bizarre incident happened moments after Nortje's awesome post-lunch exhibition of pace bowling.

The four-over spell conceded 11 runs and deserved at least a couple of wickets.

There were near-misses for Steve Smith and Warner, who needed treatment after one Nortje thunderbolt jammed a finger against the bat handle.

Nortje's deliveries in the spell routinely clocked more than 150kph and peaked at 155.

“It was probably up there ... just in general, it felt really good,” he said of where the spell ranked in his career.

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP South Africa's Dean Elgar, left, checks on Anrich Nortje after he was hit by Spider cam.

“You feel like you can push a little bit more, push a little bit more and you feel you have a bit of momentum. Once you get that momentum, you ride it.

“It felt like I was in a good rhythm ... and try to come as hard as I can.”

The South African paceman was true to his word, after saying in a pre-match media conference their attack would ask questions of the Australian top order.

He will bowl a lot worse in his career and have a much better return than Tuesday's solitary wicket.

Despite causing the Australian bats some problems, he and teammate Kagiso Rabada earned big cheers from the raucous fans in Bay 13.

“The boys are going - they've had a good day,” Nortje said with a grin.

“Tomorrow they won't remember me.”

Fellow paceman Lungi Ngidi had to leave the field late in the day because of cramp and Nortje also spent plenty of time in an ice bath after play.

“It was just a long day,” he said.

- with AAP