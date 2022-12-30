Recap: Black Caps vs Pakistan - first test, day four in Karachi

01:19, Dec 30 2022

Follow live coverage of day four of the first test between New Zealand and Pakistan in Karachi.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson scored his 25th test century, against Pakistan in Karachi.
Fareed Khan/AP
New Zealand's Kane Williamson scored his 25th test century, against Pakistan in Karachi.
 