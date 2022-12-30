Colin Munro's spectacular 98 not enough as Brisbane Heat tumble to Sydney Thunder

The Brisbane Heat’s Colin Munro strikes out during the Big Bash League match against the Sydney Thunder.

A magnificent batting performance from Brisbane’s New Zealand opener Colin Munro wasn't quite enough to help the bottom-placed Heat avoid another BBL defeat to the Sydney Thunder.

Two days after beating Brisbane by 10 wickets, Sydney saluted again at Metricon Stadium on Thursday, winning by 11 runs, despite a sensational 98 from Munro, the former Black Cap limited-overs specialist.

The Thunder made the Heat regret their decision to bowl first as they brought up their biggest score of the season (182-6). In response, Brisbane fell short on 171-9.

Although Munro fell agonisingly short of a maiden BBL ton, the Kiwi was more disappointed with the result.

"Just gutted that we couldn't get across the line," he said.

But the result came at a cost for the Thunder after strike bowler Gurinder Sandhu sustained a left calf strain bowling the first ball of the Heat innings, putting his availability for the match with Hobart on Saturday in doubt.

Things looked dire for the Heat when they slumped to 14-2 in the second over, but Munro was undeterred by his team's predicament, ensuring the Heat kept going at a good rate with spectacular hitting as wickets tumbled around him.

Munro played a lone hand for the Heat, smacking three 6s and nine 4s, and going at a strike rate of 185 in his 53-ball dig.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Colin Munro said he kept telling himself to ‘be brave’ as wickets kept tumbling around him against the Thunder.

“I just kept telling myself to be brave, even if we lost a couple of wickets, be brave and keep playing the situation and stay positive in my frame of mind," he said.

"My last couple of innings I've been a little bit subdued and playing a little bit too much the wickets and the scoreboard so today I just took the scoreboard out of it and tried to play each ball as well as I could."

Unfortunately for the New Zealander, though, hardly any of his team-mates stuck around to help in the run chase, with James Bazley (29 off 24 balls) the only one who provided meaningful support, combining for a 48-run sixth-wicket partnership with Munro.

After Sydney spinners Chris Green (1-20 from four overs) and Usman Qadir (1-30 from four) put the brakes on between the 13th and 16th overs, the Heat's required run rate exceeded 12.5 as they went 26 balls without a boundary.

And when Qadir had Bazley plumb leg-before with 16 balls to go, the Heat's assignment became very difficult.

A controversial ball change in the final over brought about an immediate result as Nathan McAndrew (4-32 from four) had Munro caught at deep mid-wicket – one of three wickets to fall in the space of five balls.

Late fireworks from Daniel Sams (36 off 15 balls), Alex Ross (25 off 12) and Oliver Davies (16 off 10) helped propel the Thunder to their imposing score.

Sams was especially destructive, hammering four 6s, including back-to-back maximums off Mitchell Swepson, one of which sailed into the second tier.

Earlier in the innings, Rilee Rossouw (39 off 35) and Matthew Gilkes (37 off 35) combined for a 57-run second-wicket partnership to lay down a solid foundation for the Thunder.

Bazley was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4-22 from his four overs and finding himself on a hat-trick in the final over.

Wicketkeeper Gilkes also took one of the catches of the season when he dove to his left at full stretch and snaffled a spectacular one-handed grab to dismiss Heat captain Jimmy Peirson attempting to hook McAndrew down the leg side.