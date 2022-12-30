Josh Clarkson onslaught guides Central Stags to Super Smash victory over Canterbury Kings

Central Stags power hitter was too much for the visiting bowlers at Pukekura Park.

At Pukekura Park, New Plymouth: Canterbury Kings 186-3 (Leo Carter 88* off 63, Cam Fletcher 35* off 23, Cole McConchie 33 off 19) lost to Central Stags 187-6 off 19.1 overs (Josh Clarkson 46* off 20, Dane Cleaver 40 off 31, Ben Smith 34 off 14; Henry Shipley 2-30 off 3, Ed Nuttall 2-52 off 3) by 4 wickets.

Josh Clarkson reinforced his status as one of the most feared hitters of a cricket ball in New Zealand, as he blasted Central Stags to their first win of the men’s T20 Super Smash season on Friday.

Clarkson sent the Pukekura Park patrons scurrying as he smashed four sixes in his unbeaten knock of 46 off 20 deliveries, as the Stags chased down 187 to beat Canterbury Kings by four wickets in New Plymouth.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Josh Clarkson of Central Stags was the key man in his side's win (file photo).

When the powerful right-hander walked to the crease the hosts weren’t in great shape at 99-4 in the 13th over, and key men Ross Taylor (5) and captain Tom Bruce (11) already dismissed.

But with a few effortless swats of the willow – including a monster 23-run over off left-armer Ed Nuttall – Clarkson guided the Stags home with five deliveries to spare.

Clarkson almost led his side to victory in their opener, too, with his 55 off 25 getting them within two runs of the Firebirds’ big total on Tuesday.

Dane Cleaver (40 off 31) gave the Stags a sniff but when he was caught on the boundary by a juggling Matt Boyle in the 16th over it was all down to Clarkson who didn’t disappoint.

On a sluggish pitch, the Kings’ total of 186-3 was competitive, although with the short boundaries and hitters like Clarkson they needed more to feel totally safe.

Leo Carter cracked 88 not out off 63 balls to anchor the innings while the Stags slowed their visitors’ momentum with a brilliant diving catch by Bruce at cover to remove Cole McConchie for 33 after he’d cleared the rope twice.

Rich Norman Leo Carter topscored for Canterbury Kings but it wasn’t enough.

Big moment

Nuttall had already removed Ben Smith and Greg Hay when he took the ball for the 17th over, but when the second and fifth deliveries flew out of the park via Clarkson’s bat it was essentially game over.

Best with the bat

Bowlers across the country will be having restless nights considering how to bowl to Clarkson from here on, with his hitting power akin to Lance and Chris Cairns in full flight, when few grounds could contain them.

Best with the ball

Few bowlers shone but left-arm wrist spinner Blake Coburn looked to have done enough for the Kings when he ended with 1-28 off four accurate overs. For the victors, Bruce’s 0-28 off four was highly economical in the grand scheme, too, as spin proved hard to get away.

Big picture

The Stags have a quick backup to host Northern Brave at Pukekura Park on Saturday, while the Kings suffered their second loss from three matches and return home to face the unbeaten Firebirds at Hagley Oval on New Year’s Day.