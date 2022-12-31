Northern Brave edge Central Hinds in women's Super Smash thriller

Hannah Rowe starred with bat and ball but still saw her Central Hinds side beaten by four runs.

At Pukekura Park, New Plymouth: Central Hinds 142 (Hannah Rowe 50 from 33, Georgia Atkinson 38 off 39, Jess Watkin 23 off 15; Amanda-Jade Wellington 3-29, Kayley Knight 2-27) lost to Northern Brave 146-8 (Sam Barriball 50 off 36, Amanda-Jade Wellington 34 off 26; Claudia Green 3-23, Hannah Rowe 2-11) by four runs.

Northern Brave kick-started their women's Super Smash campaign with a nail-biting four-win over the Central Hinds in New Plymouth on Saturday.

In a clash between the competition's two winless sides at Pukekura Park, it was the Brave who came out on top despite an outstanding display with bat and ball from Hinds all-rounder Hannah Rowe.

Hinds captain Jess Richards won the toss and opted to bowl first, backing her seamers to keep the Brave in check on a surface that offered plenty of bounce.

At first, it looked like a shrewd move on her part as Rowe and Claudia Green tore through the visitors' batting lineup, taking two wickets apiece as the Brave slumped to 29-4 in the seventh over.

But a superb knock from veteran right-hander Sam Barriball – who plundered 50 off 36 deliveries – dragged the Brave back into the contest as the Hinds were punished for some sloppy fielding and wayward bowling.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hannah Rowe starred with both bat and ball for the Central Hinds yet still ended up on the losing side.

It was Barriball's fourth T20 half century and while she was unable to add to her tally after being trapped in front by Melissa Hansen in the penultimate over, her measured innings – which featured two sixes and five fours – put her side in a strong position.

Australian import Amanda-Jade Wellington (34 off 26) also played a strong hand for the Brave as they set the Hinds a tricky-looking 147 to win after posting 146-8 from their 20 overs.

It looked a tall order for a Hinds side short of confidence, but they showed their intent early when opener Natalie Dodd crunched the first ball of the innings over the rope. However, two balls later Dodd was on her way back to the dressing room as Lucy Boucher rearranged her stumps.

Rich Norman/Photosport Central Hinds batter Jess Watkin cleared the boundary five times during her short spell in the middle.

That brought Jess Watkin to the middle and the powerful batter was in belligerent mood, blasting five boundaries before being caught behind for 23 by Bernadine Bezuidenhout. Mikaela Greig followed shortly after to leave the Hinds in a spot of bother at 38-3 at the end of the power play.

However, Kerry Tomlinson (12 off 13) and Georgia Atkinson steadied the ship with a partnership of 30 runs from 26 balls to leave the Hinds needing 79 from 60 at the halfway mark.

But just as it looked like they might guide the Hinds home, the boundaries dried up and Tomlinson was trapped in front attempting an ill-advised sweep. When Georgie Atkinson departed in the 15th over with the Hinds still requiring 51 from 27, it seemed like the game was up for the hosts.

Enter Rowe, who almost single-handledly dragged the Hinds over the line with some late pyrotechnics, smashing three sixes and a four on her way to a first Super Smash half-century.

Needing a four for a draw or another maximum to seal an unlikely win off the final ball, Rowe could only chop on as the Brave clung on to secure their first points of the campaign.

The Hinds, meanwhile, are still seeking that winning feeling after a third straight loss.

Rich Norman/Photosport Northern Brave bowler Lucy Boucher finished the match with tidy figures of 23-1 from her four overs.

Big moment

With the result hinged on the final delivery, the pressure was on young seamer Kayley Knight’s shoulders. But the 20-year-old kept her cool and claimed her second wicket of the match with a devilish yorker that Rowe could only chop onto her stumps.

Best with the bat

Despite ending up on the losing side, Rowe was the pick of the batters as she plundered her first Super smash half century from just 33 balls in an innings featuring three maximums and one four.

With five needed to win from the final delivery, Rowe chopped on attempting to clear the fence as the Hinds came up agonisingly short.

Best with the ball

Rowe finished with tidy figures of 2-11 from her four overs. She also took two catches, including one off her own bowling to send Brave captain Eimear Richardson packing in the fourth over.

Big picture

The Northern Brave travel to the capital to take on defending champions the Wellington Blaze (2-0) at the Basin Reserve on Wednesday, while the Central Hinds return to action against the Auckand Aces (1-1) at Pukekura Park the following day.