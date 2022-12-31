Josh Clarkson stars again as Central Stags beat Northern Brave in high-scoring Super Smash game

At Pukekura Park, New Plymouth: Northern Brave 217-9 off 20 overs (Jeet Raval 60 off 29, Tim Seifert 59 off 30, Katene Clarke 41 off 24; Tom Bruce 3-35, Ray Toole 3-44, Doug Bracewell 2-30) lost to Central Stags 219-7 off 19.4 overs (Josh Clarkson 58 off 29, Doug Bracewell 39 off 18, Dane Cleaver 32 off 21; Brett Hampton 2-33, Mitchell Santner 2-43, Kristian Clarke 2-44) by 3 wickets.

For the second time in two days, Josh Clarkson has showcased his power and class to guide the Central Stags home in a big run-chase.

The middle order batter was at his brutal best again, hammering 58 off 29 balls as the Stags chased down 217 to beat the Northern Brave in a typically high-scoring men’s Super Smash game at Pukekura Park.

Striding to the crease with the Stags behind the rate at 99-4 in the 11th over, Clarkson looked at ease from ball one as he peppered the particularly short square boundaries with six fours and three sixes in his match-winning innings.

He had crucial late order support from former Black Cap Doug Bracewell, who reminded everyone of his allround capability in hitting five sixes in an 18-ball 39 after earlier being one of the standout Central bowlers with 2-30 off four overs.

Clarkson and Bracewell’s late heroics stole the game from Northern and stole the show from two former Black Caps who had earlier fired with the bat.

Opener Tim Seifert blasted 59 off 30 balls (nine fours and two sixes) while former test opener and Brave skipper Jeet Raval underlined the dynamicism he has added to his game but smashing 60 off 29 (seven fours and three sixes) as Northern pumped 217-9 off their 20 overs on the microscopic New Plymouth ground.

Rich Norman/Photosport Jeet Raval scored a quickfire 60 against the Central Stags at Pukekura Park.

The visitors looked set for a ginormous score but lost 4-5 in 11 balls between the 14th and 16th overs, before Scott Kuggeleijn joined Raval and blasted 27 off 11 balls to ensure Northern still posted a total well above par.

It was not enough, though.

Big moment

The Stags were in strife when Doug Bracewell joined Josh Clarkson at the crease with the score at 121-5 in the 13th over. But 35 balls later they had added 83 runs off just 35 balls and the hosts were in the box seat to win the match.

Best with the bat

A few candidates as always when close to 440 runs are scored in total, but Clarkson nudges Raval and Seifert by virtue of the fact his innings swung the result his team’s way.

Best with the ball

A tough day for all concerned but Doug Bracewell gets the nod. Two crucial wickets and he only went for 30 runs from his four overs, including a momentum-changing 15th over when Northern were charging, conceding just two runs and snaring a big wicket.

Big picture

It’s a big early win for the Stags who move to 2-1 for the season and with eight points join the Wellington Firebirds (2-0) on top of the ladder. The Knights drop to 1-2 and will need to string a few wins together to get back into the playoff picture. Crucially, though, their net run-rate remains the strongest of the six teams.