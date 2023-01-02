Last-ball runout results in tie between Auckland Aces and Otago Volts in Super Smash

At Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland: Otago Volts 174-8 off 20 overs (Dean Foxcroft 69 off 56, Llew Johnson 46 off 27; Sean Solia 2-28, Louis Delport 2-31 Lockie Ferguson 2-34) tied with the Auckland Aces 174-8 off 20 (Sean Solia 39, Robbie O’Donnell 28, Mark Chapman 25; Jacob Duffy 2-27, Matt Bacon 2-46).

The Auckland Aces and Otago Volts recorded the first tie of the T20 Super Smash season in a thrilling finish at Eden Park’s outer oval on Monday.

Needing an unlikely 18 off the final over, and seven wickets down, the Aces looked like they had pulled a win out of the fire when they tied it up with one ball remaining.

However, Will O’Donnell, who had hit a six and a four earlier in the over bowled by Matt Bacon, could only bunt a full ball to mid off and he was caught short at the bowler’s end trying to complete the winning run.

It was perhaps a fitting end to a see-sawing match that either team looked like winning at various points.

Dean Foxcroft starred again and the Aces will be glad to see the back of him.

Four days ago in Queenstown, Foxcroft hit 44 and took 5-11 with his offspin to almost single-handedly beat the Aces and he almost produced the same result in Auckland.

The Volts were in deep trouble at 46-4 in the seventh over but Foxcroft hit a well paced 69 off 56 balls and, with support from Llew Johnson, who hit five sixes in his 27-ball 46, the pair dragged the visitors back into the match.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Dean Foxcroft scored an impressive 69.

The 89-run partnership set up the total of 174-8, though it looked a tad short on a good pitch with the customary shorter boundaries on the outer oval.

However, some tidy bowling from the Volts and regular wickets kept the run chase in check pretty much the entire way, until 18 were needed off the last over with batters numbers 7 and 9 at the crease.

Will O’Donnell swung it the hosts’ way with a six and a four off the first two legitimate deliveries, but bacon held his nerve and the points were shared.

Big moment

The last ball. All tied up and one run to win, credit to Jacob Duffy and Llew Johnson who held their nerve to effect the run out.

Best with the bat

Dean Foxcroft. The right-handed mixed aggression with control to score a well-paced 69 and drag the Volts into the match after they fell to 46-4 in the seventh over.

Best with the ball

Jacob Duffy (2-27 off four) was impressive at the top with some early swing and bowled a superb 19th over, conceding just four runs and claiming two vital wickets when Auckland had moved into pole position.

Big picture

Neither team will be overly happy to be sharing the points, but it does push them both to 6 points, two clear of Northern and Canterbury, but behind leaders Wellington (12) and Central in second spot (8). Otago (four) have played an extra game than Auckland, though.