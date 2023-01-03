'I didn't like it all': Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood not a fan of bizarre BBL catch

Sydney Sixers batter Jordan Silk had to walk after a superb piece of fielding by Brisbane Heat's Michael Neser.

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has called on cricket authorities to make a law change after voicing his objection to an obscure rule that allowed Brisbane Heat outfielder Michael Neser to take a bizarre yet spectacular catch in a narrow victory over the Sydney Sixers on Sunday evening.

With the game on the line, Neser started major debate in the cricket world after taking a catch in the deep to remove Sixers batsman Jordan Silk (41 off 23 balls) in the 19th over.

The Heat all-rounder caught the ball just inside the boundary rope but was unable to complete the catch while in the field of play.

Neser proceeded to throw the ball in the air before landing outside the field of play. He then jumped to toss the ball up once more while airborne, before completing the catch moments later inside the boundary rope.

It was a great piece of quick-thinking and because Neser’s feet weren’t on the ground while holding the ball outside the boundary, the catch was allowed.

The MCC rule book states: “The ball in play is to be regarded as being grounded beyond the boundary if a fielder, grounded beyond the boundary, touches the ball [or if] a fielder, after catching the ball within the boundary, becomes grounded beyond the boundary while in contact with the ball, before completing the catch.”

Neser explained his thinking after the match on Channel Seven.

“I knew (Matt) Renshaw did it a couple of years ago,” Neser said. “I didn’t know if they had changed the rules, so I thought I would give it a crack. Thankfully, they didn’t change the rules.”

Hazlewood was quizzed about the controversial dismissal at the SCG ahead of the New Year’s test.

“I didn’t like it all,” Hazlewood said. “I think it should be back to the old rule where you have to be in the field of play and that’s your last step before you throw it back in. It was something different and ‘Ness’ is pretty cluey with the rules. It worked for them last night.

“Players are definitely aware of the rule. I’m not sure when [the rule] changed but it was a few years back.”

Fox Cricket/Screengrab via Nine Michael Neser was rewarded with the catch after leaping in the air while coming into contact with the ball.

Asked if he would do the same thing if it meant taking a wicket in the third and final test against South Africa, Hazlewood replied: “Yeah if it’s in the rules, go for it.”

Former Australian representatives Marcus North and Cameron Boyce tweeted their frustration at the rule.

While the majority of fans believe the rule needs changing, Sydney Thunder spinner Chris Green said he thought it was good for the game.

“I’m personally a fan as it promotes spectacular boundary catches that we love to see [as] part of the game,” Green tweeted to his 21,000 followers.

The controversial catch overshadowed a whirlwind innings by Josh Brown, 29, who earlier hit 62 off just 23 balls in the Heat’s 5-224.

The Sixers made a gallant response in their pursuit of a BBL record run chase, but fell short to be all out from the final delivery for 209.

The Heat needed something special to get their season moving and Brown provided it in front of 23,689 fans while using a bat he made himself.

He brought up his 50 in just 19 deliveries, the equal fifth fastest in Heat history in just his second BBL game.

Brown cleared the boundary six times with an assortment of scintillating strokes.

The Heat opener works with Cooper Cricket founder Rod Grey. He has crafted hundreds of Cooper bats himself and repaired thousands for his cricket mates.

Mark Brake/Getty Images Australian fast bowler Josh Hazelwood has called on cricket authorities to make a law change.

“I made my own bat, the Cooper Bison … it absolutely cannons off. It is one of the new ones I made myself and I fell in love with it,” Brown said after his innings. “All my mates call me ‘Bison’.”

All-rounder Nathan McSweeney (84 off 51 balls) made a superbly paced maiden BBL half-century to lift the Heat to their highest BBL score.

Sixers openers Josh Philippe (27) and James Vince (41) took a franchise record 54 runs off the four overs of the power play in pursuit.

Silk and all-rounder Hayden Kerr (27) added 54 in 26 balls for the sixth wicket but the brilliant stumping of Kerr by Jimmy Peirson off spinner Matt Kuhnemann (2-31) proved crucial.

Neser’s catch to dismiss Sixers skipper Silk was the decisive moment in the run chase after he took 3-41 with the ball.

