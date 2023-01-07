‘Let’s do it’: Australia’s players want to develop a bad-light cricket ball

Usman Khawaja again showed his fondness for the Sydney Cricket Ground with another test century.

Australia’s players are willing to invest in the development of a new and improved ball that will allow test cricket to continue during bad light after farcical scenes during the third and final test in Sydney against South Africa.

As rain continued to ruin the match on Friday, Australian Cricketers’ Association chief executive Todd Greenberg made the commitment on behalf of the players.

Greenberg will talk to Cricket Australia about the possibility of a joint venture but claimed the ACA was willing to undertake the project itself if Cricket Australia was not interested.

“I want to talk to them about it and say what else can we do?” Greenberg told the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age at the SCG on Friday.

“Who can we partner with? How do we work this out? Because what I’m learning quickly is the ICC aren’t doing these things. There’s no-one in cricket doing this stuff, so there is a void.

“And in the absence of someone else doing it, I’m going to call it and say, well, we should do it. Let’s do it.

“We can’t just sort of sit around and whinge about the fact we’re not on the field, we’ve got to find something to do about it. Are we genuinely with research and development trying to find solutions? And if we’re not, the players will get on the front foot and we’ll spend some money, and we’ll do something because we’ve got to find some solutions. It’s just not good enough that we weren’t playing.”

Australian Cricketers' Association chief executive Todd Greenberg

Steve Waugh highlighted the widespread criticism around the lack of play on day one because of bad light.

“Test cricket needs to realise there is a lot of competition out there and not using the lights when the players are off for bad light simply doesn’t add up,” the former Australia captain said on Instagram during Wednesday. “Lots of unhappy spectators who can’t understand the rationale and reason for no play. #commonsense #movewiththetimes @icc @cricketaustralia.”

Greenberg endorsed Waugh’s comments.

“If we’re genuinely going to compete with everything else [in the entertainment industry], we can’t walk off because of bad light,” Greenberg said.

“So what are those solutions? Is it a pink ball? I understand why everyone will shout me down and say no, but is there a better technology in the availability of the ball that allows us to stay on the field? It has to be otherwise we’re going to be this sport that’s caught in yesteryear.

“We had a full stadium with hundreds of thousands watching on TV. We should have been back on the field.”

Player safety is currently the issue, with the dark red ball too hard to see in dull conditions even when the floodlights are on.

“I can’t ask the players to go out and face a ball at 150kph, it’s not safe,” Greenberg said. “We’ve got to spend some time and money and energy to find solutions. And it has to be a solution to get the players back on the field.”

Marnus Labuschagne was annoyed to be out to the last ball before the umpires called the light for the final time on Wednesday but rejected adopting the pink ball currently used in day/night tests.

“I certainly hope not, because the balls are just so different,” Labuschagne said on Wednesday.

The third test between Australia and South Africa in Sydney

Cricket Australia has been contacted for comment. Chief executive Nick Hockley played down the likelihood of more pink ball use in test cricket during a radio interview on Thursday.

“I think changing of the ball during play is really problematic,” he told SEN. “I think that introduces a little bit too much variability into the game. When you take the new ball, the state of the ball is a key part of the nuance of test cricket. Calls for a pink ball, I can’t see that getting too much traction.”

Hockley claimed that Steve Waugh was “voicing the frustration of all of us” with his Instagram post.

“I think that clearly the rules are there with safety in mind and I think that has to be everyone’s priority. There’s a big move to LEDs from the traditional bulbs and that we see fewer and fewer of these types of delays.”