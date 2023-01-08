Australia vs South Africa: Third umpire denies yet another low catch in third test draw

South Africa's Dean Elgar, right, turns to watch Australia's Steve Smith attempt to catch him.

It was a case of third time unlucky for Australia in the final cricket test against South Africa on Sunday as the third umpire again decided not to allow a low-to-the-ground catch.

The third test ended in a draw, leaving the hosts with a 2-0 series win. Australia's hopes of rolling South Africa and sealing a win were fading in the final session at the Sydney Cricket Ground as the visitors showed signs of life at 66-1.

But Nathan Lyon looked to have put the hosts back on track when Heinrich Klaasen edged his length ball to Steve Smith, who took a low catch in the slips.

Umpire Chris Gaffaney gave the soft signal of out as he lodged the third review this test for a suspected catch in the slips cordon.

Third umpire Richard Kettleborough examined multiple replays and requested to view a side-on angle of the would-be catch.

But none was forthcoming as host broadcaster Fox Sports, which provides footage to the third umpire, did not have access to a side-on replay.

Despite this, Kettleborough zoomed in on a front-on angle of the catch before determining the ball had contacted the ground after it passed into Smith's hands, just as he believed it did on the previous occasions.

As a result, a catch wasn't paid and Klaasen remained at the crease as Australia's hopes of clinching a win and series whitewash faded.

Klaasen was eventually dismissed for 35, three overs after the non-catch, when Hazlewood's length ball swung into the stumps as he tried to play a drive.

Bowled out for 255 in their first innings and asked to follow on, South Africa survived 41.5 overs to be 106-2 when the game was called with 5.1 overs left.

Rick Rycroft/AP Australia's Steve Smith, right, and Nathan Lyon discuss an umpires decision.

Klaasen was later bowled by Josh Hazlewood on 35, before Sarel Erwee (42) and Temba Bavuma (17) carried South Africa to the close unbeaten.

The result left Australia as 2-0 series victors, but without guaranteed qualification in the World Test Championship final ahead of next month's tour of India.

There, they will need to win or draw one of the four tests in order to reach the final, or hope New Zealand do not lose both their home tests against Sri Lanka in March.

Australia had entered day five needing 14 wickets to win, before the Proteas produced their first real resistance of the summer following defeats in Brisbane and Melbourne.