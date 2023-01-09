Brendon McCullum's son Riley plays in national under-19 cricket tournament

Riley McCullum isn't the only son of a Black Cap playing at the age-group tournament at Lincoln, near Christchurch.

He strides out wearing No 14 – not the 42 made famous by his father – and stands on the other side of the bat.

He’s also in the maroon of Northern Districts rather than the Otago blue and gold more commonly associated with the surname.

But there’s that unmistakable rifle crack sound when a left-handed Riley McCullum shuffles down the wicket and sends a spinner soaring over his head.

Asked if the plan is to play ‘Bazball’, popularly known as the attacking brand of cricket England’s test side adopted in their remarkable run under coach Brendon McCullum, son Riley laughs.

“It probably is, to be honest,” he tells 1News.

With proud dad Brendon and mum Ellissa watching from the grass hill at Lincoln, near Christchurch, Riley McCullum is one of several sons of former Black Caps playing at the national under-19 tournament this week.

TVNZ Riley McCullum playing at the national under-19 tournament at Lincoln.

Former test opener Craig Cumming’s sons Jacob and Zac are playing for Otago, captained by Thomas O’Connor, son of former test swing bowler Shayne.

It would have been one more at the tournament, too, had Craig McMillan’s son Mitch not been injured.

Batting at No 5, McCullum topsored with 48 in ND’s five-wicket loss to Wellington on Sunday. Wellington batter Muhammad Abbas – the son of former Pakistani first-class cricketer and now Cricket Wellington pace bowling coach Azhar Abbas – crashed 101 not out off 68 balls to guide his team home.

On Monday, McCullum took a catch and a wicket, then was dismissed by Zac Cumming for 14 as ND beat Otago by five wickets, chasing 162.

Martin Hunter/Photosport New Black Caps test captain Brendon McCullum with his eight-year-old son Riley at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, in December 2012.

Brendon McCullum, brother Nathan and father Stu all emerged through Otago’s ranks but Riley plays for Northern Districts after the family moved north to Matamata, Waikato.

The 18-year-old says he wants to follow as much as he can in dad’s bootprints.

“It’s always been something that I want to do. I still tell him to this day, whenever he says ‘I don’t want to go away and work’, I’m like ‘you’re literally doing what I want to do for the rest of my life’,” he told 1News.

Brendon McCullum is home after coaching England to a 3-0 test series sweep in Pakistan, with their next assignment a two-test series against the Black Caps in February.

And the best piece of fatherly advice Riley has received?

“He’s always telling me to not worry about it too much. If you don’t score runs, the runs will come.”