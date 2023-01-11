Former Black Cap Colin de Grandhomme's blitz helps Strikers to Big Bash win

Colin de Grandhomme has still got it – the ability to pummel quick runs.

The former Black Caps all-rounder whacked 32 from 16 balls in the Adelaide Strikers’ 20-run win against the visiting Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League on Tuesday night.

Watching the 36-year-old go bang – at one stage he smoked Australian quick Kane Richardson for three sixes in as many balls – might have had some Black Caps fans wishing he hadn’t retired from international cricket last year.

You wouldn’t blame them if they did, not when the Black Caps have struggled for quick runs in white-ball cricket in recent times.

De Grandhomme called time on his Black Caps career in August, following his surprise Big Bash League draft selection.

Having played 29 tests, 45 ODIs and 41 T20 internationals, the Strikers made him a second-round pick in the inaugural international player draft.

De Grandhomme’s Strikers got the better of a Renegades side which featured Martin Guptill, his former Black Caps teammate.

Kelly Barnes/Getty Images Former Black Cap Colin De Grandhomme blasted a quick-fire 32 for the Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday night.

Batting in his usual spot at the top of the order, Guptill managed just 14 runs as the Renegades mustered 182-6 in response to the hosts’ whopping 202-4, a total dominated by Chris Lynn’s unbeaten 69 from just 37 deliveries.

The win moved the Strikers to third on the ladder with 10 points, two points behind the Perth Scorchers and three behind the Sydney Sixers.