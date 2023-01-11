India's captain Rohit Sharma withdraws 'Mankad' run out appeal v Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma decided he didn't want Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka run out at the non-striker's end in their ODI.

Indian bowler Mohammed Shami thought it was a good idea to ‘Mankad’ an opponent two runs short of a century in a game the batter’s team couldn’t win. His captain thought otherwise.

Rohit Sharma withdrew Shami’s appeal for a run out of Sri Lanka’s skipper Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker’s end in the one-day international between the two sides overnight (NZ time).

Shanaka was on 98, but his team had no hope of winning the match, requiring 83 runs from the last three balls in Guwahati, when Shami ran him out while Shanaka backed up out of his crease for a possible run in the lost cause.

“I had no idea Shami had done that,” Rohit told the television broadcasters in his post-match interview.

”When he went up in an appeal… Again, he [Shanaka] is batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant. We got to give it to him. We cannot get him out like that.

“We wanted to get him out the way we thought we would get him out. But that was not something that we thought of.”

Anupam Nath/AP Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka sharres a hug with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after Sharma’s withdrawal of a ‘Mankad’ run out appeal helped Shanaka score a century in their ODI in Guwahati.

Instead, Shanaka got to the striker’s end when the next ball saw five runs scored via four overthrows. He hit the penultimate ball for four to bring up his century and finished unbeaten on 108 by slamming a six off the final delivery.

India won the match by 67 runs after Virat Kohli made 113 from 87 balls batting first.