England captain Ben Stokes celebrates with coach Brendon McCullum after winning the first test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in December.

England test coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have told county cricketers to embrace their fearless, buccaneering approach.

The Telegraph reported that the former Black Caps skipper pushed the benefits of the 18 first-class men’s teams playing in the same fashion as the test side via a Zoom call from New Zealand.

Under the guidance of McCullum – the surprise appointment at test coach last year – and Stokes’ captaincy, England have transformed from a team which won one game in 17 outings to a side which has triumphed in nine of their last 10 tests.

During that run of success – which included a 3-0 sweep of New Zealand in England last year in McCullum’s debut series in charge – England have scored their runs at a record-breaking 4.77 per over.

The Telegraph reported that McCullum and Stokes addressed a meeting of county directors of cricket about the way that they are seeking to play and the qualities that they are looking for in potential international players.

“The meeting was not prescriptive and counties will always be free to play in a way that they see fit,” The Telegraph wrote.

1 NEWS Riley McCullum isn't the only son of a Black Cap playing at the age-group tournament at Lincoln, near Christchurch.

“But giving directors of cricket a greater awareness about the needs of the national team will help them to maximise the chances of their players graduating to the England set-up, and ensure a steady supply of cricketers who play in a similar style.”

The Black Caps and England will play a two-test series in New Zealand next month, with the first test being a pink-ball day-night game starting at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on February 16.