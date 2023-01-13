Momentous batting collapse dooms Northern Brave in Super Smash loss to Canterbury

At Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Northern Brave 101-9 (Bernadine Bezuidenhout 30 off 23, Marama Downes 21 not out off 28; Sarah Asmussen 3-16 off 4, Amy Satterthwaite 2-13 off 4) lost to Canterbury 102-4 in 18.2 overs (Kate Anderson 35 off 42, Satterthwaite 34 not out off 32; Nensi Patel 2-8 off 4) by six wickets.

A momentous batting collapse and shoddy running between the wickets has plunged Northern Brave’s Super Smash season on to life support.

Canterbury hammered the Brave by six wickets at Hagley Oval on Friday afternoon, chasing down the visitors’ underwhelming 101-9 with 10 balls up their sleeves.

Having now mustered just one win from six games, the Brave won’t need told where it all went horribly wrong in the Garden City.

If three players being runout through a combination of poor decision-making and miscommunication was bad, losing five wickets for seven runs in the space of 20 deliveries was dreadful.

The fact they had a stuttering Canterbury outfit in a spot of bother at 37-3 after 10 overs only made it worse for the Brave, who walked off the park knowing even another 15 odd runs might have been enough.

However, opener Kate Anderson, who put on 68 runs with captain Amy Satterthwaite (34 not out from 32) for the sixth wicket, haunted her former side with a well-made 35 from 42 to ensure the hosts got home.

It marked Canterbury’s fifth win from six games on the season, powering them to 20 competition points, equal with unbeaten leaders Wellington, who have a game in hand.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Canterbury Magicians captain Amy Satterthwaite continued her fine Super Smash form in Christchurch on Friday.

Highlighted by a superb direct hit runout by Missy Banks, Canterbury were sharp in the field.

A targetted area of improvement after spilling eight chances in their opening two games, they took all the chances that went their way, and regularly hit the timber with their throws.

Bernadine Bezuidenhout, who hit Banks for five consecutive fours to power Northern to 40-1 after five overs, was one of three Northern players runout.

Having opted to bat first, the Brave were well set after the South African’s early onslaught, only for White Fern Brooke Halliday’s dismissal – she was caught in the deep – to spark a major collapse.

They slumped from 50-3 to 57-7, and only batted their allotted overs after Marama Downes (21 not out) and Shriya Naidu (12 not out) hung tough on a day Canterbury spinners Sarah Asmussen and Satterthwaite combined to take 5-29 from eight overs.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Sarah Asmussen was the pick of Canterbury’s bowlers against Northern Brave in Christchurch on Friday.

The big moment

Northern’s Phoebe Graham won’t want to see a replay of the goober she put down late in Canterbury’s chase off Brooke Halliday’s bowling, not when it let Satterthwaite off the hook when Canterbury were 87-3 after 16.4 overs. Who knows, had they removed the hosts’ best player, they might just have pulled off a remarkable win.

Best with the bat

Kudos to Kate Anderson, the former Brave player who watched three teammates fall cheaply, and didn’t panic when Canterbury stuttered through the first 10 overs of the chase. She’ll be annoyed to have been brilliantly caught by Nensi Patel after slapping a half-tracker to her with one run needed to win, though.

Best with the ball

Sarah Asmussen. Highlighted by cleaning up right-hander Lucy Boucher with a peach of a wrong'un, the Magicians’ leg spinner snared 3-16 from her four overs. Northern’s Nensi Patel deserves a shout-out for her fine spell, in which she took 2-8 from four overs and finished with a maiden-wicket.

The big picture

10 points clear of third placed Otago, who have a game in hand, it would take something extraordinary for Canterbury to fail to make the all-important top-three from here. As for the Brave, it’s must-win territory.