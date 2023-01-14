Will Young denied landmark in Super Smash for Central Stags v Auckland Aces

Will Young hit five consecutive sixes for the Central Stags versus the Auckland Aces but was caught on the boundary off the last ball of the over.

At Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland: Auckland Aces 191-8 (Cole Briggs 50 from 33 balls, Will O’Donnell 39 from 19, Sean Solia 32 from 24, Ben Horne 32 from 21; Jayden Lennox 3-41 from 4 overs, Brett Randell 3-32 from 4) lost to Central Stags 108-2 in 9.2 overs (Will Young 67 from 27) by 29 runs via the DLS method.

Will Young fell just metres short of achieving one of the most celebrated accomplishments in cricket on Saturday.

The occasional Black Caps top-order bat hit five sixes in succession off the first five balls of an over from Auckland’s Louis Delport when playing for the Central Stags in the men’s Super Smash competition in Auckland.

Young pulled a short ball from the left-arm spinner’s last delivery of the seventh over of the innings and may have thought for a while it would clear the square leg boundary, only for the ball to drop into the hands of Aces fielder Danru Ferns.

Only approximately 10 players at the top level have manged the feat of hitting every delivery in a six-ball over for six, after it was first done by legendary West Indian allrounder Sir Garfield Sobers in English county cricket in 1968.

Canterbury’s Leo Carter joined the list in 2020 when also playing in the New Zealand domestic Twenty20 competition against Northern Districts.

Young, who had only recently returned from Pakistan after being with the New Zealand test squad without playing in the two matches, made 67 from 27 balls as the visiting side won the encounter by 29 runs via the DLS method after rain ended the game prematurely.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Will Young hit seven sixes in his 67 from just 27 deliveries. (FILE PHOTO)

After being asked to bat by Central Districts skipper Dane Cleaver, the hosts made 191-8 from their 20 overs.

Opener Cole Briggs top-scored with 50 from 33 balls, including seven fours and a six, while Will O’Donnell provided plenty of initial impetus with 39 from only 19 deliveries, with five sixes.

O’Donnell was particularly severe on CD left-arm paceman Ray Toole, striking three sixes in four balls during the fifth over of Auckland’s innings, which cost 23 runs.

Quick bowler Brett Randell ended his demolition job two overs later and finished with 3-32 from his four overs.

Big moment

Danru Ferns played the villiain to most when he caught Young on the square leg boundary to the last ball of Louis Delport’s first over, denying Will Young his sixth six of the over.

Best with the bat

Young remains on the fringes of the national side at test and ODI level but quickly reminded everyone of his quality at the next level.

He struck seven sixes and four fours in a knock which proved critical to get Central ahead of the required run rate when a heavy shower ended the encounter.

Best with the ball

Central’s left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox was a key performer in limiting Auckland’s progress in taking 3-31 from three overs. He removed the dangerous Robbie O’Donnell for one soon after the hosts were handily placed after the six-over power play at 69-1.

Big picture

The Stags now top the Super Smash standings with 18 points from six matches, while Auckland remain on the bottom of the table with just six points.