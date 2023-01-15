Melbourne Stars awarded two controversial sixes after hitting roof twice in Big Bash

The Melbourne Stars were awarded two sixes for hitting the roof in the Big Bash, reigniting debate about the ruling.

Joe Clarke and Beau Webster were controversially awarded sixes for shots that hit the Marvel Stadium roof as the Melbourne Stars' BBL finals hopes ended in a tense derby clash defeat.

English opener Clarke top-scored with 59 from 37 deliveries but the Stars threw away victory in a six-run loss to the Melbourne Renegades on Saturday night.

Needing just 21 runs off the final 25 balls with seven wickets in hand, the Stars staggered to 156-7 in pursuit of 163 for the win.

The result left the Stars (3-8) languishing on the bottom of the ladder and strengthened the Renegades' (6-5) grip on a finals spot.

READ MORE:

* Afghanistan star Rashid Khan 'strongly considering' Big Bash future over Australia's tour snub

* Former Black Cap Colin de Grandhomme's blitz helps Strikers to Big Bash win

* Potty mouthed Matthew Wade slapped with one-match BBL ban for swearing

* Big Bash League import abruptly sacked after Cricket Australia probe



The biggest talking point came from skied shots into the retractable part of the Docklands venue's roof by Clarke and Webster.

Both would have resulted in catching chances for the Renegades, but the Stars were awarded six runs under BBL playing conditions.

Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images Melbourne Stars batter Joe Clarke struck one of two sixes which hit the roof.

The incidents reignited debate over the rule.

Under previous regulations, which retired great Mark Waugh said should be reinstated, they would have been ruled dead balls.

"The thing is, it's cost them [the Renegades] 12 runs which is just wrong," Waugh said on the Fox Sports broadcast.

"At the minimum, it should be a dead ball. It should not be six runs.

"Twelve runs is a big difference in this game, let alone the fact that they would've been out.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Mark Waugh did not agree with the rule on commentary (FILE PHOTO).

"You can't do much about that, but there's no way it should be an automatic six."

Clarke was on 16 from 10 balls before the first incident and took advantage of what was effectively a lifeline, blasting two fours and five sixes.

Stars coach David Hussey, whose brother Mike Hussey hit the roof while playing a one-day match for Australia against a World XI in 2005, welcomed Clarke's "free" six runs.

"I think it actually got Joe going, too, which is nice," Hussey said on Fox Sports.

But the incidents frustrated Renegades stand-in captain Aaron Finch.

Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images Aaron Finch was frustrated by the two incidents (FILE PHOTO).

Ironically, it was a shot by Finch in 2013 which led to the rule being changed in the first place.

"It would've been two simple catches tonight. They're both straight up," Finch said on Fox Sports.

"The rule is what it is," he added later.

"It's the same for both teams, so I don't think you can complain.

"It would've been two dismissals and Joe Clarke was in the third over, so that makes a big difference in the game."

The Stars were cruising to victory but fell apart as Kane Richardson (2-17), Tom Rogers (2-45) and Will Sutherland (0-39) tightened the screws late in the innings.

Renegades spin duo Fawad Ahmed (1-20) and Ruwantha Kellepotha (1-33) also helped turn the tide, combining for 12 consecutive dot balls across three overs.

Sam Harper (51 from 36) and Jon Wells (44 from 24) had helped lift the Renegades to a competitive total of 7-162 after they were sent in to bat.

The Stars' bowlers spread the workload, with Liam Hatcher (2-34), Adam Zampa (1-27) and Luke Wood (1-29) all getting in on the action.

Brody Couch took 2-40 from three overs after being called into the side as a replacement for rested frontline bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile.