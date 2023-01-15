India stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to sit out T20 series against Black Caps

Virat Kohli, left, and Rohit Sharma again won’t feature in India’s T20 series against the Black Caps.

Some Kiwi bowlers may breathe a sigh of relief after batting legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were omitted from India’s upcoming Twenty20 series against the Black Caps.

The star duo will face the tourists in the ODI series, which starts on Wednesday, but have been left out of the squad for the T20s which follow, as the workload of India’s top performers is carefully managed building up to the 50-over World Cup on home soil later this year.

Sharma, India’s all-format captain, and Kohli, the former skipper – the two highest run-scorers in international T20 cricket – both also didn’t travel to New Zealand for November’s ODI and T20 series straight after the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Neither did fellow top-order batter KL Rahul and spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel, and that duo will also be absent again, this time for family reasons.

READ MORE:

* Otago Volts all-rounder Dean Foxcroft prepared to be patient as he chases Black Caps call

* By the numbers: The key figures from the Black Caps' ODI series win in Pakistan

* Black Caps rack up another ODI series win away from home, but visit to India will be tougher



All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who led India in the 1-0 series win in New Zealand, and in this month’s 2-1 series victory over Sri Lanka, will again captain the T20 side.

That squad features the return of opener Prithvi Shaw, who last played for India in July 2021 and is this week coming off a remarkable 379 off 383 balls – the second-highest first-class score by an Indian – for Mumbai against Assam in the Ranji Trophy.

Sanju Samson remains sidelined, having suffered a knee injury against Sri Lanka, with Jitesh Sharma, who replaced him, remaining in the squad as one of two wicketkeeping options alongside Ishan Kishan.

SKY SPORT Glenn Phillps battled through illness to lead the Black Caps to a memorable win over Pakistan in Karachi.

In the ODI squad, with Rahul out, Kishan will have another keeper alongside him in KS Bharat, who has also been selected for the first two tests against Australia in February in the absence of regular gloveman Rishabh Pant, who has undergone knee surgery after being involved in a car crash last month.

In Patel’s absence, a like-for-like replacement has been called upon in Shahbaz Ahmed, while also back in the squad is seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was initially named in the ODI squad to face Sri Lanka before pulling out prior to the series, continues his recovery from a back injury suffered last September and won’t feature against the Black Caps, or the first two tests against Australia.

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya , Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

India T20 squad: Pandya (c), Yadav, Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sundar, Yadav, Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

Schedule (NZT):

Wed Jan 18, 9pm: 1st ODI, Hyderabad

Sat Jan 21, 9pm: 2nd ODI, Raipur

Tue Jan 24, 9pm: 3rd ODI, Indore

Sat Jan 28, 3am: 1st T20, Ranchi

Mon Jan 30, 3am: 2nd T20, Lucknow

Thu Feb 2, 3am: 3rd T20, Ahmedabad