Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke caught on video being slapped by girlfriend

Michael Clarke has been caught on video in a heated argument with his girlfriend.

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has been caught on film in a public altercation where his partner accuses him of cheating on her and appears to slap him.

Clarke’s partner Jade Yarbrough and Clarke can be heard yelling at each other in a Noosa park in the two-minute video filmed by a bystander and published by The Daily Telegraph.

TV presenter Karl Stefanovic – who is in a relationship with Yarbrough’s sister Jasmine and works for Nine featured in the footage.

Someone can be heard saying “Get away with Karl, go with Karl,” before the two women start walking away.

Shortly afterwards, Clarke says: “Karlos, I can tell you now c..., don’t you f...ing look away. She can, she can punch me, but you, you c....”

Jade, who references text messages she says she has seen, then turns back towards Clarke and shouts: “You piece of shit, don’t you f...ing speak to him.”

In the video, Clarke repeatedly denies cheating with his ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards.

Clarke told the Telegraph: “I’m absolutely gutted I’ve put people I hold in the highest regard in this position. My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable.”

“I am shattered that because of my actions I’ve drawn women of class and integrity, and my mates, into this situation... I own this fully and am the only one at fault.”

Nine declined to comment.