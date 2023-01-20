Hat-trick missed as Auckland Aces defeat Wellington Firebirds in Super Smash T20

At Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland: Wellington Firebirds 153-6 (Logan van Beek 54 from 36 balls, Jakob Bhula 35 (36); Ben Lister 2-15 from 4 overs, Sean Solia 2-31 (4) lost to Auckland Aces 156-8 (Robbie O’Donnell 59 (26), Cole Briggs 35 (33); Nathan Smith 3-13 (4), Peter Younghusband 3-19 (3)) by two wickets.

A rueful Ben Horne will likely buy Sean Solia a drink, shout him dinner and then pay for an Uber home for his team-mate.

Wicketkeeper Horne ruined Solia’s big moment on Friday when he dropped a simple catch which would have given the Auckland Aces allrounder a hat-trick in their Super Smash win against Wellington.

In the sixth over of Wellington’s innings batting first at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Solia bowled Troy Johnson and then had Nathan Smith generously given caught behind by Horne down the leg side from a ball Smith was adamant had only brushed his pad.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Auckland Aces bowler Sean Solia missed out on a hat-trick during his side’s Super Smash game against the Wellington Firebirds in Auckland.

New batter Jakob Bhula waved the wand at Solia’s next delivery, edging it behind, but it spilled from Horne’s glove, drawing a rueful, disbelieving smile from the bowler.

Bhula went on to make 35 from 36 balls as the visitors recovered from an awful start to make 153-6 from their 20 overs.

Logan van Beek, batting at No.7, was the key to Wellington’s recovery as he hammered 54 from 36 balls, including four sixes and three fours.

The 17th over bowled by Danru Ferns cost 26 as it included a wide and two full-toss no-balls, along with two sixes and two fours.

Wellington bowled admirably in defence and the Aces were sweating when needing 44 from the last 24 balls, until captain Robbie O’Donnell struck out to give them the impetus required as they got home with two wickets and three balls to spare.

Black Caps seamer Kyle Jamieson marked his return to top-flight cricket with a comfortable and promising four overs.

With an easy-paced run-up, Jamieson still got good bounce, was tough for all batters to get away and added the wicket of van Beek for good measure before finishing with 1-18 and then chipped in with an unbeaten 12 with the bat.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Kyle Jamieson made an impressive return to action for the Auckland Aces.

While Jamieson has an eye on a Black Caps return, Ben Lister is heading off to India very shortly for a likely international debut.

The Auckland left-armer set the Firebirds back on their heels with wickets in his first two overs and troubled the opposition throughout with his lengths, conceding just 15 from his maximum contribution.

Big moment

Auckland were battling horribly to chase down a relatively simple target on a ground with short boundaries until O’Donnell took to Michael Snedden in the 17th over.

Best with the bat

The Auckland skipper struck three consecutive sixes off Snedden in an over which conceded 30 runs, mirroring the horror over from Ferns. O’Donnell departed before the job was done but seven fours and three sixes in his 59 from 26 deliveries set them up.

Best with the ball

Probably still fuming from his golden duck, Nathan Smith took it out on the home team’s batters

The right-arm seamer claimed 3-13 in four overs and removed O’Donnell to keep his team in with a chance.

Big picture

Wellington missed a chance to draw level with the Central Stags at the top of the table while Auckland’s win was just their second of the campaign yet keeps them in playoff contention.